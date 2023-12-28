Complaint against 'Animal' actor Ranbir Kapoor for hurting sentiments in viral Christmas lunch video

A complaint was lodged at the Ghatkopar Police Station in Mumbai against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and his family members for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a viral video showing them celebrating Christmas.

The viral video shows liquor being poured over a cake and then the actor sets it on fire saying, 'Jai Mata Di'. The rest of the family members also chanted the same after Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanjay Tiwari has filed the complaint through Bombay High Court's advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. In the complaint, they have demanded to register a case under sections 295A, 298, 500 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as per ANI.

However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case yet.

In Hinduism, fire god is invoked before invoking other deities, but Kapoor and his family members deliberately used intoxicants while celebrating the festival of another religion and chanted "Jai Mata Di", the complaint said. This hurt the complainant's religious sentiments, it alleged.

The video reportedly is from the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch in Mumbai.

On the same day, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt shared the first glimpse of their daughter Raha Kapoor. The three of them posed together for the first time in front of the paparazzi and soon these pictures were all over the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, among others. The film, which explores the intricacies of a father-son relationship coupled with intense action sequences, has now amassed a total domestic box office collection of Rs 540 crore.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan alongside Ranveer Singh.

