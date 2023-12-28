'Salaar' box office collection day 6: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide, to hit Rs 300 crore in India soon

'Salaar' box office day 6: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire has raked in big bucks at the worldwide box office on Wednesday. The film has become Prabhas' third entrant to the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide box office after all-time blockbusters Baahubali and Baahubali 2, the films that made Prabhas into a pan-India superstar, according to film trade analayst Manobala Vijayabalan.

"Salaar zooms past Rs 500 crore," Vijayabalan said in his post on X formerly known as Twitter. The film is now inching closer towards the Rs 550 crore mark at the global box office.

At the domestic box office, Salaar is set to cross the Rs 300 crore milestone on its seventh day. The film minted Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day, Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.90 crore on its fifth day and is estimated to have collected around Rs 17 crore on its sixth day.

With this, the film is likely to have earned around Rs 297.40 crore as of Wednesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film logged decent overall occupancy across all its shows on Wednesday. Salaar logged an overall 28.98 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows, followed by its Telugu (28.02 per cent), Kannada (22.95 per cent), Malayalam (21.56 per cent), and Tamil (18.20 per cent) shows respectively, Sacnilk further stated.

Salaar sold a total of more than 7.67 lakh tickets worth Rs 15.74 crore across 9,521 shows in national multiplex chains on December 27. Of this, the film sold more than 1.16 lakh tickets worth Rs 3.42 crore at PVR cinema halls across the country. Inox and Cinepolis sold more than 1.13 lakh tickets worth Rs 3.09 crore and 41,582 tickets worth Rs 1.17 crore respectively.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film focuses on two friends who turn arch enemies due to the unfortunate turn of events. The movie features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy and Easwari Rao in prominent roles. Backed by Hombale Films, the film hit theatres worldwide on December 22.

