Convert your old Sony digital camera into a high-quality webcam

If you have an old Sony digital camera lying around in the house, you can connect it to the PC and use it as a high-quality webcam. Sony India has released a new desktop application - Imaging Edge Webcam - that will facilitate the same. The application can be used for live streaming and video conferencing and will use advanced imaging technology such as autofocus, high-resolution picture quality, and additional unique features of each compatible camera. This application is available only for Windows 10 64-bit machines and even the camera's firmware must be updated to the latest release.

"At Sony, we continue to evolve and develop technology that meets the needs of our customers. With the increase in the demand for live streaming and video communication, we're excited to launch a new application that will give many Sony customers the ability to easily transform their camera into a highly effective webcam for live streaming, video calls and much more," says Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head at Sony India.

At the moment, the 'Imaging Edge Webcam' is compatible with 35 Sony camera models including - Alpha 9 II, Alpha 9, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7R II, Alpha 7S II, Alpha 7S, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7 II, Alpha 6600, Alpha 6400, Alpha 6100, Alpha 5100, RX100 VII, RX100 VI, RX0 II, RX0, vlog camera ZV-1, and more1. Newly announced Alpha 7S III is compatible as well.

To start using the camera as a webcam, the user will have to change certain settings on the camera as well. Depending upon the model used, one will have to change the control with smartphone/PC settings, followed by connecting the camera to the PC using the supplied USB. The next step involves launching a live distribution/web conferencing service on the PC, changing the appropriate setting in the live distribution/web conferencing service to switch the camera to be used from the PC's built-in camera to the Sony camera.

Sony suggests that for smooth movement, users should try 'Auto Mode' instead of movie mode. Also, the camera might turn off automatically when the temperature of the camera body rises beyond a certain point. If used for an extended period of time, it should ideally be used on auto mode. And the 'auto-power off temp' setting should be selected to high, for using it for a longer duration.

