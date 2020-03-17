Coronavirus cases shoot up to 186 in Pakistan; more likely to come up

Novel coronavirus continues to spread in Pakistan as the number of affected persons has shot up to 186. Majority of the total confirmed cases came from Sindh. At least 146 people have been tested coronavirus positive in the high and dry province of Pakistan. Recent cases have been reported from provinces like Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan.

Majority of coronavirus positive cases reported from Pakistan are the pilgrims who have returned from Iran to Pakistan via Taftan border. According to an India Today report, the number of coronavirus positive cases is likely to rise in Pakistan.

Rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan was confirmed by Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh. Wahab called the increase in coronavirus positive cases an "exponential increase" in a tweet. "Total number of ppl affected by corona virus in Sindh has reached 146. Out of this, 119 are Zaireen who are being kept in Sukkur, 26 are in Khi & 1 is in Hyd. This exponential increase is largely due to the recent inflow of ppl brought in from Taaftaan after a purported quarantine. "

Apart from Wahab, the health Minister of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province Taimur Khan Jhagra has also confirmed the rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Pakistan. Jhagra took to his Twitter handle to state," Just received news that 15 out of 19 individuals received in K-P from Taftan have tested positive for coronavirus. These are the first positive cases in K-P. They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan. More details soon." All the confirmed cases have, however, been through the 14-day quarantine at the Taftan-Iran border. This raises serious questions on the Imran Khan-led government's seriousness to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

