Coronavirus crisis: India sees 11,458 new cases, 386 deaths in 24 hours; tally crosses 3 lakh mark

India has crossed 3 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total cases in the country now stand at 3,08,993, including 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 1,45,779 active cases in India, 1,54,330 recoveries and 8,884 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

A total of 55,07,182 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,43,737 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said.

India has overtaken the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus. The country is now only behind Russia, Brazil and the US in terms of total coronavirus cases.

The country surpassed Italy and Spain on June 6, and reported 96,044 coronavirus cases between June 1 and June 11 alone. In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are the seven states where COVID-19 cases have crossed 10,000 mark.

Maharashtra, which is the most-affected state, has reported 101,141 cases, including 49,628 active cases and 47,796 recoveries. A total of 3,717 people have died in the state so far. With cases topping over 50,000, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has also overtaken China's Wuhan region where the pandemic originated.

Delhi's total cases stand at 36,824, including 22,212 active cases, 13,398 recoveries and 1214 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, 40,698 people have been affected by COVID-19 so far, including 18,284 active patients, 22,278 recoveries and 367 deaths.

In UP, the tally has crossed 12,616, including 4,642 active cases, 7,609 recoveries and 365 deaths. In Rajasthan, the total COVID-19 cases have risen to 12,068, including 2,898 active patients, 8,898 recoveries and 272 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 tally has surged to 22,527, including 5,619 active cases, 15,493 recoveries and 1,415 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has also crossed the 10,000 mark, with active cases at 2,802 and 7,201 recoveries and 440 deaths. The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.2 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

