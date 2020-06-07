Coronavirus crisis: Paralysed man donates pension to Kerala CM's relief fund

Jenson Kurian, a 35-year-old paralysed man, has donated his disability pension arrears of six months worth Rs 6,600 to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Kurian has been confined to his bed for the last two and a half years after a fall left him paralysed from the chest down.

"I know the amount is less. But it's not about the money. It's more about hope. Someone else will need it more than me during the lockdown and corona," says Jenson. "Moreover, I regularly get my kit of food provisions from friends and the panchayat," Kurian told The New Indian Express.

According to the daily, Kurian lives in a small dilapidated house at Chuliyodi and has to cross a narrow hill trail to reach it.

It was during one of these crossings that he slipped and fell. A loose boulder fell on his chest leaving him paralysed. Currently, he lives with both his parents. His father has been suffering from mouth cancer for the last 9 years.

According to Kurian, he had been suffering from depression for the past many years and had tried to end his life on multiple occasions. One time he even hired an assassin to end his own life. Kurian waited for hours for the assassin to show up, while waiting he promised him that if he survived the night he would never attempt suicide again. Kurian waited and waited but the assassin never showed up.

Kurian now has a positive outlook on life. With the help of his friends, he is building a house for himself. He plans to start a grocery shop which will run for 24 hours a day, according to the daily.

