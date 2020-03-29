Coronavirus crisis: Spain's Princess Maria Teresa first royal to die from COVID-19

Spain's princess Maria Teresa has been the first royal casualty of the deadly coronavirus as the overall death toll in the COVID-19 hit country rises to 5,690. In a Facebook post, her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, informed that his 86-year-old sister died on this Thursday and that the funeral was held on Friday.

The princess, a member of the House of Bourbon-Parma, a cadet branch of the Spanish Royal family, was famous for her straightforward opinions and activism, which earned her the nickname "Red Princess". She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced stricter lockdown measures that will force all non-essential workers to stay at home for the next two weeks, as the government reported 832 new coronavirus deaths overnight, reported Reuters.

As per the global news agency, as Spain prepared to enter its third week of lockdown, hospitals and morgues struggled under the pressure and infections rose to 72,248 from 64,059 the day before.

On March 25, Prince Charles, heir apparent to the throne of England and the Prince of Wales, was also tested positive for coronavirus. A Clarence House spokesperson informed he was "displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual". Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative, are now self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

