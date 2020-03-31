Coronavirus: Curfew passes now available online for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; here's how to get one

The process of making a curfew pass for Delhi NCT, Noida and Gurugram has been made online from today. As the entire nation is under a 21-day lockdown, the curfew pass is for essential service workers who head out on the streets to perform their duties.

The online curfew pass making platforms for Noida can be assessed through the city police website of these cities. The curfew pass platform for Delhi NCT and Gurugram can be assessed from their respective government websites.

It is necessary for all who wish to make a pass that they have an authorisation certificate from their employer as well as a government authorised identity card such as Aadhaar. The curfew pass will be valid only for those particular dates that the person making the pass has entered on the platform.

The curfew pass making process is similar for all three cities. It is al follows:

Step 1: The applicant needs to enter all the information asked by the website and register.

The applicant needs to enter all the information asked by the website and register. Step 2: The authorities will view all the documents uploaded by the applicant and will decide after verification whether the applicant qualifies for a pass or not.

The authorities will view all the documents uploaded by the applicant and will decide after verification whether the applicant qualifies for a pass or not. Step 3 : The applicant would then receive a mail on their registered ID containing a digital copy of the pass if it has been approved.

: The applicant would then receive a mail on their registered ID containing a digital copy of the pass if it has been approved. Step 4: The applicant can get a print out of and use.

The Gurugram Platform and the Noida Platform among other details ask for the type and registration number of the vehicle the applicant would be driving, while the Delhi NCT platform skips this information.

Before the process was made available online, any person wishing to get a curfew pass made would have go to a police station to get it made. However, still, not just any person can get a curfew pass made, they need to be qualified as an essential service under the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Rajasthan govt to acquire 84 private hospitals in Jaipur

Also Read: Coronavirus: 93-year-old recovers from COVID-19 in Kerala