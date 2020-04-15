Coronavirus: Delhi adds 6 more COVID-19 red zones; active cases top 1,561

The Delhi government has declared six more areas as COVID-19 red zones, taking the number of containment zones to 55. For the past week, the state government has rapidly added areas to the COVID-19 red zones list. The government has also decided to declare areas with three or more confirmed coronavirus cases as 'red zones'.

With this, 10 out of 11 districts of Delhi now have containment zones.

Red zones added on Tuesday are:

Bara Hindu Rao area in Central district

Nawab Ganj in Central district

House no. 62, Gali no. 4 under B block in Shastri Nagar in North-East district

Gali nos. 1, 2 & 3, Block D, Sangam Vihar in South-East district

Entire Gali starting from house nos. G-54 to F-107 and entire Gali from house numbers CN-854 to 137 in Chhuriya Mohalla in Tughlaqabad village, South district

1100 Wali Gali, 1200 Wali Gali and 1300 Wali Gali under H-3 block in North district's Jahangirpuri.

All containment zones in the national capital have been completely sealed with no public moment allowed in or out of these areas. The areas around the red zones have been declared orange zones, also known as buffer zones, as part of the extensive containment exercise.

However, home delivery of essential services is taking place via government channels.

Delhi has 1,561 active coronavirus cases (as of 8 am, April 15), the Health Ministry data says. Total 30 patients have died, while, 30 people have recovered or discharged.

