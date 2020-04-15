Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 guidelines issued: Check full list of relaxations, restrictions by MHA

Coronavirus lockdown: India will remain under lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 after the government decided to extend the 21-day lockdown on Tuesday. Originally, the 21-day nation-wide lockdown was to end on April 14 but considering the rising number of cases, especially in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, a majority of states agreed to extend the lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affair has issued detailed guidelines regarding services that'll remain operational and those not.

During a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India might have to pay a big economic price for the lockdown but there was no alternative to saving human lives. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stands at 11,439, including the active tally at 9,756 and death toll at 377, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

WHAT'S OPEN DURING LOCKDOWN 2.0

All kinds of essential services have been exempted from restrictions. These services include all health workers -- doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and sanitation workers.

Media persons belonging to print and electronic media have also been exempted from lockdown, though they too can't enter the containment zones, also known as hotspots.

Homes of children, disabled, mentally challenged or senior citizens, women, among others will also remain open.

Movement, loading or unloading of goods cargo -- both inter or intrastate -- will be allowed.

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and use of face mask.

Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels will remain operational.

Services provided by self-employed people, including electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters will also remain operational.

Industries in rural areas, SEZs, and EOU zones, units making essential goods, food processing units, IT hardware companies, coal production will be allowed to function.

Construction of roads, irrigation projections, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas and construction of renewable energy projects will be allowed.

The government will also ease restrictions for farmworkers since the rabi crop harvest season has started in states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

All security personnel, including police and security forces, are also exempted from the lockdown.

All kinds of essential service agencies, including cook gas agencies, fuel pumps, ration shops, wholesale and retail shops and vegetable mandis, will remain open.

Pathology labs will also be allowed to operate amid the lockdown. Notably, the government has also roped in various private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Goods trucks carrying goods -- weather or not essential goods -- within states and outside states will be allowed to operate during the extended lockdown period.

People in areas not identified as containment zones are allowed to go out to buy essential items like ration, vegetables, milk, etc.

IT services for essential services, internet and telecommunication services will also remain open.

WHAT'S CLOSED