Coronavirus: Delhi Police to answer lockdown queries on Twitter

The Delhi Police has announced that they will be answering all questions regarding the lockdown that has been put in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a tweet, the Delhi Police has said that if the citizens of Delhi have any questions regarding the lockdown they can ask those questions via Twitter. The Delhi Police said, "Hi! Delhi. If you have any questions on the #Lockdown, tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5-6 PM today and we will answer it for you."

Hi! Delhi If you have any question on the #Lockdown, tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5-6 PM today and we will answer it for you.#StayAtHomeSaveLives@HMOIndia@LGDelhi@CPDelhi - Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

The Delhi Police has allotted one hour, between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm, to answer all questions asked by the citizens. The national capital has been put under complete lockdown by the Delhi government till March 31 and Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the city.

The DMRC has also shut Delhi Metro till March 31 to help maintaining social distancing. The number of DTC buses running has also been greatly reduced. The government has also cancelled all domestic flights that were to take off after 12:00 am on March 25.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country was 446 as of 9:00 am on March 24. Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to over 3,81,000, and around 16,000 deaths.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: 30 states, UTs under lockdown; Shaheen Bagh cleared by Delhi Police

Also Read: Coronavirus update: PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today