Coronavirus fake news: No evacuation flights from UK, clarifies Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in the UK took to Twitter to clarify that no evacuation flights were being scheduled for Indians. The Indian mission refuted WhatsApp forwards that stated that stranded Indians are being evacuated from the UK onboard Air India flights.

The WhatsApp message says, "If anyone knows anyone who is stuck in London, Air India is operating evacuation flights from DEL and BOM. They will need to contact the Indian High Commission in London to figure out about a seat. These are on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd of April DEL LHR DEL. Apr 3rd BOM LHR BOM." As referred in the message, DEL is Delhi, BOM is Mumbai and LHR is Heathrow airports.

The Indian High Commission said that these are just rumours and asked Indians not to pay any heed to them. "High Commission notes with dismay that some rumours are being spread even in such trying times. We request all not to pay attention to rumours. Stay connected with us for updates," it said.

Such a misleading message is being spread. Please do not share it with others. At this difficult time please refrain from spreading rumours. Stay connected with us for updates. @RuchiGhanashyam @CGI_Bghm @IndiaInScotland pic.twitter.com/ElzOF9zWWP - India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 29, 2020

It further added, "Such a misleading message is being spread. Please do not share it with others. At this difficult time please refrain from spreading rumours. Stay connected with us for updates."

This WhatsApp message as well as the High Commission's clarification comes as many Indians find themselves stuck in the country following the travel ban imposed by India. Amid the lockdown, the Boris Johnson government stated that they will extend till May 31 the visas of Indians whose documents are expired or are due to expire.

India has already brought in citizens from Iran and Rome. They have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange similar evacuation flights from the UK.

