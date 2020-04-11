Coronavirus impact: Masks mandatory for refilling at fuel pumps in Odisha

Just a day after Odisha government implemented fine for not wearing a mask while stepping outdoors, fuel stations across the state on Friday came out with a stringent rule that masks are mandatory for refilling. Sanjay Lath, General Secretary, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, said, "The decision has been taken to ensure that people follow the governments' guidelines." There are about 1,600 fuel outlets across Odisha.

Notably, in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, the Odisha government brought ordnance on April 9, according to which violators will be fined Rs 200 for the first three offences and Rs 500 on every subsequent violation.

Additionally, groceries shops at state's capital Bhubaneswar, Jharpara, Suryanagar and Satyanagar also denied rations to those not wearing masks after the state government made wearing masks mandatory.

Cops were also seen distributing masks at few places in Bhubaneswar

"In the process (mask-wearing), both the employees and the customers will be protected from the highly infectious disease," Lath added. The association general secretary said all filling station owners in the state have been asked to strictly adhere to the social distancing norm in their outlets.

Given the shortage of N-95 masks in the markets, this decision also allowed people to use a clean handkerchief or a piece of cloth with multiple folds to cover the nose and mouth while going out. The order exempted children below two years of age and asthma patients.

(With agency inputs)

