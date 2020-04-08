Coronavirus in India: Cases cross 5,000 mark; heres a state-wise tally

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 5,000-mark on Tuesday. The numbers have doubled in the last five days. The coronavirus death toll is nearing the 150-mark. As many as 25 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Among the dead was a 14-month-old baby from Gujarat, the youngest so far to have died because of coronavirus.

India has reported 4,643 active cases of coronavirus (as of 9 am, April 8), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 149. As many as 401 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases among all states, with 1,018 confirmed coronavirus cases and 79 deaths. Only 64 people have been cured or discharged in the state.

The other states where most numbers of active cases of COVID-19 have been reported are -- Tamil Nadu and Delhi. In Tamil Nadu, the active case tally has surged to 690 and seven patients have died. In Delhi, the active cases have risen to 576, while nine people have succumbed to the illness caused by the virus.

In Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, active coronavirus cases have increased to 336, 364, and 326, respectively. The fatalities in these states stood at two, seven, and three. Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have registered 328, 305 and 229 confirmed cases, respectively. Gujarat has registered 165 active cases and 13 deaths. Whereas, Karnataka's case tally has climbed to 175 and 4 fatalities. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 116 active cases and 2 deaths, until now.

Punjab has reported 91 cases, while 147 cases have been detected in Haryana. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 99 in West Bengal. Bihar has 38 cases, while Chandigarh has 18 and Ladakh has reported 14 cases. Chhattisgarh has 10 positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported 31 cases so far. Goa has reported seven coronavirus cases; Odisha 42; Puducherry five; and Himachal Pradesh 18 cases. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura have reported one case each of COVID-19. In Manipur, two cases have been reported. In Assam, the tally has surged to 27.

