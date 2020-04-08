Coronavirus in India: Cases stand at 5,274; here's a state-wise tally

The number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 5,274 on Wednesday.The number of active cases is 4,714 in India, according to the data on the Ministry of Health website at 5 pm. The total number of coronavirus deaths is 149. Total cured or discharged are 410 and one migrated, the data also showed. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases among all states, with 1,018 confirmed coronavirus cases and 79 cured or discharged. 64 people have died in the state so far. The other states where most numbers of active cases of COVID-19 have been reported are -- Tamil Nadu and Delhi. In Tamil Nadu, the active case tally has surged to 690 and seven patients have died. In Delhi, the active cases have risen to 576, while nine people have succumbed to the illness caused by the virus.

In Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, active coronavirus cases have increased to 336, 427, and 343, respectively. The fatalities in these states stood at two, seven, and three. Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have registered 328, 305 and 229 confirmed cases, respectively. Gujarat has registered 165 active cases and 13 deaths. Whereas, Karnataka's case tally has climbed to 175 and 4 fatalities. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 116 active cases and 2 deaths, until now.

Punjab has reported 91 cases, while 147 cases have been detected in Haryana. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 99 in West Bengal. Bihar has 38 cases, while Chandigarh has 18 and Ladakh has reported 14 cases. Chhattisgarh has 10 positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported 31 cases so far. Goa has reported seven coronavirus cases; Odisha 42; Puducherry five; and Himachal Pradesh 18 cases. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Tripura have reported one case each of COVID-19. In Manipur, two cases have been reported. In Assam, the tally has surged to 27.

Also Read: Supreme Court wants coronavirus tests to be free in private labs