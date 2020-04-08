Supreme Court wants coronavirus tests to be free in private labs

Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the central government to ensure free testing for coronavirus. The SC said that a mechanism can be created which reimburses all private labs later so that citizens don't have to pay for getting coronavirus tests. The apex court has asked the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to not let private labs charge a high amount for coronavirus tests.

The apex court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for free testing of coronavirus. The petition was filed by Shashank Sudhi who had said that the coronavirus test was very expensive in private labs.

"It is extremely difficult for the common citizen to get himself/herself tested in the government hospital /labs and being no alternative in the sight, the people are constrained to pay the capped amount to the private hospital/labs for protecting their lives," it said.

Private labs are allowed to charge up to Rs 4,500 for coronavirus tests .

The SG said, "118 labs were doing 15,000 test capacity per day. We are now looking at involving 47 private laboratory chains. It's a developing situation. We don't know how many will be needed, how long lockdown will continue."

SG replied that the government would look into it & try to devise what can be done best.

India has reported 4,643 active cases of coronavirus (as of 9 am, April 8), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 149. As many as 401 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

