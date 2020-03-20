Coronavirus in India: EPFO advises beneficiaries to avail services online

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has advised its members, pensioners and employees to access its services online instead of visiting its offices. The advisory came as Centre and state governments are trying to contain the spread of coronavirus in India. So far, five deaths due to COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country and the number of confirmed cases has reached 196.

"In view of Government of India guidelines to contain spreading of COVID-19, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) advises it members, pensioners and employers to avail various online services offered by EPFO, from the comfort of their homes, and to avoid visiting EPFO offices," a statement by Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Delhi battles COVID-19; malls closed, metro services shut on Sunday

Most of the services of EPFO are available online. Beneficiaries can generate their Universal Account Number (UAN), activate it, and seed it with Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN), bank account and mobile number online. Employees can also make nominations, check balance in their passbooks, update their date of exit, transfer their accounts from unexempted to exempted establishment, and vice-versa. EPFO also allows employees to raise claims online for Provident Fund advances or final withdrawal, pension or Insurance benefits (EDLI), and receive provident fund (PF), pension, insurance benefits directly in their bank accounts.

Similarly, pensioners can download their Pension Payment Order (PPO) or preserve it in Digilocker, check their PPO number with the help of their bank account numbers or UANs, and check passbook status. Pensioners can also update Jeevan Praman (Digital Life Certificate) online any time of the year.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: All non-essential shops, offices to shut in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune

For employers, EPFO allows them to register their establishments under EPF & MP Act, 1952, and obtain establishment ID, make payment of EPF and allied dues through RTGS or NEFT, and submit Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR). Employers have also been facilitated to avail e-inspections of their establishments.

Employees, employers and pensioners can register their grievances and get them resolved online through EPFigms portal. The details of these services and facilities are available at www.epfindia.gov.in. These facilities are available also be accessed on smartphones via UMANG mobile application.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Four more cases reported in Lucknow; UP total now at 23