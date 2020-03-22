Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Delhi govt announces complete lockdown from 6 am on Monday

Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown of the national capital from 6 am on Monday. The lockdown will continue till March 31. Kejriwal added that essential services such as groceries, pharmacies, hospitals, food takeaways and home delivery will remain open. The Delhi government has also imposed Section 144 in the national capital as the total number of novel coronavirus cases increased significantly across the country. All inter-state passenger transport has also been suspended till March 31. All railway operations will be suspended till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. All metro rail services suspended till March 31, 2020. State governments to issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, two people have died due to the deadly coronavirus on Sunday, with the first victim, a 63-year-old patient, from Mumbai, while other, a 38-year-old man, from Patna, Bihar. This takes the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in India to six. Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India have surged to 341.

Catch all the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak on BusinessToday.In live blog

10.00 pm: Jharkhand government announces lockdown till March 31. All shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets will remain closed. Movement of all public transport has been prohibited. All places of worship will also stay closed for devotees during this period.

9.17 pm: MPs want Rajya Sabha to be declared sine die

We've mailed to chairperson of Rajya Sabha that we are not going to attend Parliament session either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha from tomorrow.Let the House be declared sine die. How can Parliament function when the country is in lockdown?: Sudip Bandyopadhyay,TMC MP #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/S6dFt4sugY ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

9.07 pm: Private laboratories face problems due to shutdown of local trains.

8.46 pm: Police has arrested a person under Section 151 of CrPC for spreading misinformation that a girl has been infected with coronavirus in Dalanwala area of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

A person has been arrested under section 151 of CrPC for spreading misinformation about a girl being infected with #Covid19 in Dalanwala area of Dehradun in Uttarakhand: Police ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

8.34 pm: Civil aviation ministry has decided that domestic flights to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi shall continue to operate and the airport shall remain functional. Earlier today Delhi government had banned flight while announcing that the national capital will remain under lockdown from 6 AM on Monday till March 31.

8.33 pm: Supreme Court will hear cases via video-conferencing from Monday. Lawyers will argue from a different spot.

8.28 pm: Union Department of Personnel and Training has said that heads of department may draw up a roster of staff, who are required to render essential services within their respective departments. They alone may be asked to attend office from March 23 until March 31.

8.15 pm: Indian Railways increases time limit of refund counters in case of train cancellations from 3 days to 3 months.

8.10 pm: Coronavirus update: Section 144 imposed in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary has written to all Deputy Commissioners, directing them to issue orders under Section 144 of CrPC and to shut all establishments except those providing essential commodities and services in their districts from 8 PM of March 22 till 6 PM of March 31.

8:10 pm: WATCH: Soldiers of Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade, at Gurez valley, participate in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Dawar Battalion of Snow Leopard Brigade, at Gurez valley, participated in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/KE1fsMWnHF ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

8.00 pm: Coronavirus in Assam: Janata curfew extended till 8 am on Monday

The Assam government has extended the Janata curfew in the state till 8 am on Monday in the interest of public safety.

7.54 pm: Andhra Pradesh put under lockdown

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced a lockdown in Andhra Pradesh. He said only emergency services will run till March 31. "We are closing the borders. We will review the situation after March 31," he said.

7.52 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab: Number cases rise to 21 in the state

The total number of novel coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 21 in Punjab, according to the State Health Department. One person has died in the state due to the disease, reports ANI.

7.48 pm: Coronavirus in India: All domestic flights will continue to operate: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified on Sunday that all domestic flights to an from Indira Gandhi International Airport will be functional and the airport will also remain operational, reports ANI.

7.42 pm: Coronavirus: Corporate head offices and plants closed across Mumbai-Pune

The Coronavirus crisis has stalled manufacturing in the industrial townships in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Several companies in these states have begun production cuts since the last two days.

Read more here: Coronavirus crisis: Corporate headquarters and plants shut across Mumbai-Pune

7.30 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: Bihar reports 3rd COVID-19 positive case.

7.24 pm: Coronvirus in UP: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Noida

Two more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Noida on Sunday. With this the total count in Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 26.

7.20 pm: Coronavirus in India latest news: Mangaluru reports first COVID-19 case

Mangaluru on Sunday reported its first novel coronavirus case. A 22-year-old youth from Bhatkal who had travelled from Dubai on March 19 has been tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 21 in Karnataka.

7.10 pm: Coronavirus news: PM Modi's mother clangs utensil to thank COVID-19 warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben also joined in the nation to thank the COVID-19 warriors by clanging utensil at her residence.

#WATCH Gujarat: Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben clangs utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/ipaI1yOtoB - ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

6.55 pm: Coronavirus in India news: Dubai-return man tests positive for COVID-19

A 22-year-old man from Bhatkal, Karnataka who had returned from Dubai on March 19 has been tested positive for COVID-19, said Sindhu B Rupesh, District commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, reports ANI.

6.52 pm: Coronavirus outbreak news: "It's the beginning of a long battle": PM Modi

"JanataCurfew will end at 9 pm but it doesn't mean we should start celebrating. It's the beginning of a long battle. People shouldn't come out of houses in states which have announced a lockdown. In rest of the states if it is not very important don't come out of the houses," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6.40 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Lockdown is necessary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that although people will face difficulties due to COVID-19 but the lockdown is necessary to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further.

6.30 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana: Lockdown imposed in 7 districts, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Lockdown will be imposed in 7 districts of Haryana- Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Panipat and Panchkula, till March 31: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

6.24 pm: All Delhi borders to be sealed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6.23 pm: Food takeaways, home delivery to continue: Arvind Kejriwal

6.22 pm: Essential services such as groceries, hospitals, pharmacies to remain open, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6.19 pm: Delhi govt announces complete lockdown from 6 am tomorrow till March 31

All shops, construction activities, transport services have been ordered closed by the Delhi government.

6.18 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal begins press conference

6.17 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: All types of assemblies bannes, says police

All assemblies/demonstrations/processions banned. All gatherings - social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports event/seminar banned. Weekly markets-except vegetables/fruits/essential commodities, banned. No guided group tour, by private tour operators allowed: Delhi Police PRO

6.04 pm: Coronavirus news: Indian origin Singaporeans clap, ring bells

Singaporeans of Indian origin came out to clap and ring bells at 5 pm to express solidarity and gratitude to those at the forefront fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH: Singaporeans of Indian origin join in to clap and ring bells at 5 pm IST, to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic in India. pic.twitter.com/dkqtHI2Ikt - ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

5.49 pm: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Janata Curfew! PM Modi thanks people for applauding COVID-19 warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people for coming out in their balconies to show support and gratitude towards the COVID-19 warriors by clapping, banging pots, shouting and singing.

5.37 pm: Coronavirus in UP: 15 districts, including Noida and Ghaziabad under lockdown, says CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has put a total of 15 districts under lockdown in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state. The decision was announced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 15 districts include Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Meerut, Lakhimpur, Azamgarh and others.

5.27 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India at 360

India's total count of positive COVID-19 cases has reached 360 with five new cases reported in Kasaragod in Kerala. The state's total count has climbed to 57.

5.15 pm: Coronavirus in India news: People across India celebrate, shout and bang pots to applause COVID-19 warriors

People came out on their terraces and balconies to clap, shout, sing and bang pots to express their gratitude to those providing emergency and essential service amid novel coronavirus pandemic. Visuals from Dehradun.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid. #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Dehradun pic.twitter.com/5Jn0rYGD9R - ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

5.00 pm: Coronavirus in India latest news: Death in Patna yet to be confirmed as COVID-19 casualty, says Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that Patna death is yet to be confirmed as novel coronavirus casualty. The ministry said that it is checking details and awaiting confirmation from Patna.

4.46 pm: Coronavirus in India: 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a week; every state to get dedicated hospital

The central government has asked every state to ready at least one hospital dedicated only for treating novel coronavirus cases. It has also approved three private labs for testing COVID-19 cases to ramp up the testing facilities.

Read more here: Coronavirus in India: 60,000 tests possible in a week; every state to get dedicated COVID-19 hospital

4.35 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal to address media at 6 pm today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will address a joint digital press conference today (Sunday) at 6 pm.

4.20 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Queen Elizabeth II's aide tests positive for COVID-19: Reports

A royal aide at Buckingham Palace has reportedly been tested positive for the COVID-19. This was while Queen Elizabeth II was still at her London residence. However, she shifted out of the palace to Windsor Castle indefinitely on Thursday as a precautionary step, with all her official engagements cancelled. Reports are that she is healthy.

4.10 pm: Delhi govt imposes Section 144

The Delhi government has imposed Section 144 in the national capital as the total number of novel coronavirus cases increased significantly across the country.

Section 144 restricts:

l. Assembly of any kind for demonstrations, processions, protests is prohibited.

2. Any gathering social/cultural/political/religious,'academic/sports/ seminar / conference is prohibited.

3. Organisation of weekly markets (except for vegetables. fruits and essential commodities), concerts, exhibitions etc. is prohibited.

4. Guided group tours conducted by various private tour operators are prohibited.

5. Any individual suspected/confirmed with COVID- 19 shall take measures for prevention/treatment i.e. home quarantine/institution quarantine/isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel.

6. Any person contravening this Order Shan be punishable u/s 188 of Indian Penal Code.

4.00 pm: 75 districts put under complete lockdown, says Health Minitry

The central government has directed state governments to issue instructions to the 75 districts that have positive COVID-19 cases to stop all services except the emergency services, said Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. "To break the chain of transmission, the easiest method is to isolate the people coming from outside. The virus is not present in the air, it can be transmitted through droplets released, " said Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research

3.45 PM: Uttarakhand goes under lockdown

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a statewide lock down till March 31 to check spread of novel coronavirus in the state, officials said.

Essential supplies - medicines, food grains, vegetables - were kept out of the lockdown, they added. The lockdown was imposed on a day when PM Narendra Modi had called for a nationwide "Janta Curfew."

3.31 PM: Maharashtra CM on coronavirus

I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning. Number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra. No flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/iTiVPFcC5F CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 22, 2020

3.20 PM: In a telephonic conversation with the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has suggested suspension of all flights coming to Bihar.

3.10 PM: Don't clap for me, says doctor

"Instead, as responsible citizens, demand and pressurise the Modi-led BJP government to spell out the allocation of disaster relief funds and medical aid strategy for all," Dr Manisha Bangar from Hyderabad.

3.02 PM: "We've decided that inter-city and inter-state bus services will remain suspended till 31 March. People should travel minimum during the lockdown, they should not rush from the city or village they are living in at present to other places," Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

We've decided that inter-city&inter-state bus services will remain suspended till 31 March. People should travel minimum during the lockdown, they should not rush from the city or village they are living in at present to other places: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.#COVID19 https://t.co/rbxUfNMcXp ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

3.01 PM: "After the nationwide Janta Curfew that was observed today against Coronavirus, we have decided to continue the curfew in the entire state till 31st March. However, essential services, such as food and medicines, will be available for all," Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

3.00 PM: JantaCurfew is a unique way and a great initiative by Prime Minister to deal with Coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister has given a responsibility to each&every citizen of the country towards their health and society. People have supported it wholeheartedly: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

2.59 PM: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat holds meeting with state Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police on measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

2.40 PM: Trinamool Congress MPs to not attend Parliament from 23rd March till 3rd April, as per the instructions of party leader Mamata Banerjee who has directed them to be present in their respective constituencies to create awareness on Coronavirus.

2.30 PM: Teachers advised to work from home

The teachers/researchers/non-teaching staff of schools/organisations are permitted and highly advised to work from home till 31st March 2020. The said period shall be counted as being on-duty for all faculty members/teachers/researchers and non-teaching staff.

2.16 PM: All Metro train services suspended till March 31

All metro rail services suspended till March 31, 2020. State governments to issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases. All inter-state passenger transport has also been suspended till March 31.

2.10 pm: General people will not be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains.

Mumbai Suburban Railway will stop carrying the general public from midnight of March 22, 2020, till the midnight of March 31, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

2.00 pm: Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand extend Janta Curfew till Monday morning

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the Janta Curfew till 5 am on March 23. Jharkhand's Principal Secretary has also issued a similar order asking cops and local administration to extend the Janta Curfew till 5 am on Monday.

1.50 PM: Train services suspended, roads free from traffic as citizens of Mumbai observe Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

1.47 PM: Shashi Tharoor on Janata Curfew

Im at home in Delhi, in support of the #JanataCurfew. Took the opportunity to sweat it out for half an hour, outdoors & on the treadmill. One way to thank our tireless health workers is by keeping ourselves fit & healthy rather than adding to their burdens! pic.twitter.com/AsoxDSLDCE Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 22, 2020

I'm at home in Delhi, in support of the Janata Curfew. Took the opportunity to sweat it out for half an hour, outdoors & on the treadmill. One way to thank our tireless health workers is by keeping ourselves fit & healthy rather than adding to their burdens!

Strengthening precautions against COVID-19, Railways has decided that no passenger train will run up to 31st March.



Let us work together as #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/374b0V5sD3 Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 22, 2020

1.19 PM: Air India crew who evacuated Indians citizens from Rome, Italy today have been advised home quarantine as per the established norms of the company, says Air India official.

Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31, due to #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/sKY70sU8v1 ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

1.15 PM: As per the Indian railways, minimum suburban services, including the Kolkata Metro service, will continue till March 22 midnight. Thereafter, the services will stop till Mar 31 midnight.

1.12 PM: Only goods trains will run from March 22 midnight till March 31 midnight, says the Indian Railways.

1.00 PM: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31.

The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/A1KsBWKTNR Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

12.50 PM: The people of India have decided -- we are in this together: PM Modi

The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/A1KsBWKTNR Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

12.53 PM: Everyone is trying to contribute in their own way regarding Janata Curfew: PM Modi

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another.#DelhiFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

12.52 PM: We must not panic, says Kejriwal

The Delhi CM says the number of COVID-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. "We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is the time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another."

ICMR has confirmed 2 positive cases of Coronavirus. One patient passed away yesterday due to kidney failure, his tests have come positive for Coronavirus. A woman has also tested positive, she is admitted at AIIMS: Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar pic.twitter.com/hk8DnnKfoJ ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

12.47 PM: J&K Govt declares holiday in all offices on March 24. March 23rd and March 25th are holidays. Essential services to continue undisturbed: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu & Kashmir.

12.45 PM: A 38-year-old man has passed away in Bihar today due to kidney failure; he has been tested positive for Covid19. He was from Munger. He died yesterday at AIIMS in Patna, and had returned from Kolkata two days back.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has announced lockdown till 9pm on March 29 in districts of Khurdha, Cuttak, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Angul, the towns of Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur town and Bhadrak. #CoronavirusPandemic . #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/0sty1f3CLa ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

12.30 PM: The 38-year-old man who has passed away at AIIMS in Patna and tested positive for #COVID19, had foreign travel history to Qatar.

12:26 AM: Odisha government has announced a lockdown in districts of Khurdha, Cuttak, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Angul, the towns of Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur town and Bhadrak till 9 pm on March 29.

IRRESPONSIBLE GYM OWNERS CHASTISED

04 cases registered against gym owners and arrests affected for endangering human lives by facilitating gatherings despite directions on #SocialDistancing Please follow #JantaCurfew and prevent corona spread. @ANI @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 22, 2020

12:09 PM: Delhi Police has registered four FIRs against gyms operating despite the Delhi government's order to close down all gyms and spas till March 31.

Around 4,500 properly equipped workers from Authority's Public Health, divided into 32 teams, are currently sanitising Noida with Sodium Hypochlorite mixed water & with bleaching powder in narrow streets.

Do stay at home & help prevent the spread of #COVID19.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/zLyjsyolUR CEO NOIDA Authority (@CeoNoida) March 22, 2020

12:06 PM: A Spanish traveller in Tamil Nadu tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is going through treatment in isolation. This is the seventh confirmed case in the state.

11:59 AM: Samples from a 38-year old man who died in AIIMS Patna on Saturday has tested positive for coronavirus. He was initially admitted for kidney failure. He had a travel history to Qatar.

11:55 AM: Noida Authority has appointed 32 teams with around 4,500 properly equipped workers from Noida Authority's Public Health department to sanitise Noida with Sodium Hypochlorite mixed water & with bleaching powder in narrow streets.

Delhi: Empty streets and closed shops in Connaught Place area, as self-imposed #JanataCurfew is being observed in the country to fight #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/kTjP7b0IzA ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

11:48 AM: All railway operations may be suspended till March 25 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. If that happens, no passenger or freight train will be allowed to operate till March 25, and trains finishing their journeys will be terminated at the point. Right now, about 400 freight trains are operational and they could be stopped after they reach their destinations, suggest reports. The final decision on this will be taken during a Railways board meeting today.

11:36 AM: Shops in Delhi's Cannaught Place have been closed and the streets were empty as the nation observes Janata Bandh.

Maharashtra: Juhu Beach in Mumbai wears a deserted look as people observe self-imposed #JantaCurfew, amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. pic.twitter.com/OaUAcQHSgb ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

11:33 AM: Mumbai's Juhu Beach carries a deserted look on Sunday as people observe Janata Bandh due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi: The 263 Indian students who have been evacuated from Rome today by a special Air India flight are being taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QclDtDWlhV ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

11:27 AM: The Karnata High Court has decided to hold virtual courts where cases listed before the Principal Bench of the Karnataka HC in Bengaluru and the benches in Dharwad and Kalaburagi can be presented before judges using Skype or other video-calling applications.

11:25 AM: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 74. Since Saturday evening, 10 more cases have been found in the state.

11:21 AM: The 263 Indian students who were evacuated from Rome today by a special Air India flight have been taken to ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility, after thermal screening and immigration at the airport.

Delhi: Protesters at Shaheen Bagh allege that a petrol bomb was hurled nearby the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest site today pic.twitter.com/tHVzQfmKii ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

11:08 AM: Punjab: Cheif Miniter Amrinder Singh ordered a complete lockdown of the state.

11:00 AM: Shaheen Bagh protestors decided to self isolate from the area due to the novel coronavirus. Only 5 people are being allowed to protest there at a time on March 22. Protestors also alleged that someone threw a petrol bomb at the protest site.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: #JantaCurfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against #Coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. State govt has taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/16VGRMxmPh ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

10.44 AM: A 56-year-old man in Maharashtra died due to coronavirus on Sunday, making him the fifth casualty due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The patient, who was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, was tested positive on March 21.

10.20 AM: Number of Coronavirus cases in India rises to 324: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

10.14 AM: It's battle against coronavirus: Yogi

Janta Curfew is being observed across the country today. It is a battle against coronavirus. Social distancing is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. State govt has taken all essential measures to fight COVID-19.

The special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome has landed at Delhi airport. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ccyykMlJ9L ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

10.13 AM: Karnataka: A 33-year-old man with recent foreign travel history has tested positive for Coronavirus, contact tracing underway; 3 km area around Hosayellapur where this infected person was living has been quarantined: Dharwad DC Deepa Cholan.

10.00 AM: The special Air India flight carrying 263 Indian students that took off from Rome has lands at Delhi airport. Delhi Customs continue to provide its assistance in clearance of the 263 passengers from Rome at the remote bay at the airport. All precautions being exercised and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling passengers being followed.

9.45 AM: The 'Janata Curfew' is an important step by the public for the health of the public: JP Nadda

9.35 AM: DCP New Police: "We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at Home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us!!"

Tamil Nadu: #JantaCurfew underway in Chennai as Coronavirus cases in the country stands at 315 pic.twitter.com/X8JrYUtESP ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

9.25 AM: Varanasi detects first coronavirus case, a resident of Thana Phoolpur. He has a travel history from Dubai. With this, the total number of positive cases in UP rise to 28.

9.15 AM: Hero Motocorp: "With the safety and wellbeing of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities - including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020."

9.10 AM: Be ready for more such curfews in coming days, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh reports 27 COVID-19 cases, of which 11 patients have recovered.

9.00 AM: Noida reports 6th Coronavirus case. The patient, a 31-year-old man, has a travel history to Dubai.

8.56 AM: Delhi Metro close for today

The Delhi Metro rail services are closed in view of Janta Curfew today. "In the wake of 'Janta Curfew' to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19," the DMRC said in a statement.

8.46 AM: Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

Total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu stands at six, including three person -- two Thailand nationals and one from New Zealand, who were tested positive on Saturday.

#JantaCurfew being observed today as positive Coronavirus cases in the country stand at 315; Visuals from West Bengal's Kolkata pic.twitter.com/YQP9ojGq8H ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

8.42 AM: Coronavirus cases in West Bengal

A woman, who's a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district and a recent travel history to Scotland, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, making her the third confirmed Covid-19 case in West Bengal, the state health department officials said. The woman, in her early 20s, returned from Scotland on March 16.

Maharashtra: Deserted roads in Nagpur following commencement of #JantaCurfew from 7 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for the self-imposed curfew in his address to the nation on 19th March. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0gDMsyAXar ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

8.40 AM: Coronavirus cases in Punjab

Three more people in Punjab were tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Now the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stand at six. "Three more people have tested positive in Mohali," Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Saturday.

8.31 AM: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Deserted roads in Nagpur following commencement of Janta Curfew from 7 am today. The confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have touched 64 on Saturday.

8.30 AM: Janata curfew in Assam

"Let us all join PM Narendra Modi ji's call for Janata Curfew from 7 AM - 9 PM and show our collective resolve to tackle COVID-19," state CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam reported its first case of novel coronavirus with the initial test of a four-and-a-half-year-old-girl in Jorhat district turning out to be positive.

#JantaCurfew commences amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country. According to ICMR, positive cases of Coronavirus in India stand at 315; Visuals from Assam's Guwahati pic.twitter.com/Hmo0bDFVqR ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

8.30 AM: Coronavirus cases in Andhra

Number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at five. All five patients have foreign travel history.

8.27 AM: Stay indoors and stay healthy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to be a part of the Janata Curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

8.25 AM: Embassy of India in Italy

As many as 263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India and Italian authorities.

Indian students checking in @FCO Rome for their return to India. We thank @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia

for helping us get here pic.twitter.com/ApIsIxtjQa India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 21, 2020

8.21 AM: 800 deaths in Italy in one day

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000. Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies.

8.16 AM: Pakistan reports 733 active COVID-19 cases

Total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan have risen to 733, including 396 in Sindh and 137 in Punjab. The neighbouring country has suspended all international flights for the next two weeks. It also reported the third casualty from the virus in Karachi on Friday, two days after two men both pilgrims returning from Iran and Saudi Arabia died of the coronavirus in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.nal flights for two weeks and curtailed train services. - PTI

8.14 AM: Passengers stranded outside railway stations

Passengers stranded outside the New Delhi railway station as all passenger and intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm today. In Mumbai too, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wore a deserted look as all trains have been cancelled.

Delhi: Passengers stranded outside New Delhi railway station as all passenger & intercity trains have been cancelled till 10 pm on 22nd March, in view of 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/e8Lj0inOJa ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

8.05 AM: 51 prinsoners released from Madurai jail

Prisoners are being released from jails to avoid overcrowing. A total of 51 prisoners, who were imprisoned under minor charges, were released on bail from Madurai Central jail yesterday to avoid overcrowding at the jail.

Tamil Nadu: 51 prisoners, who were imprisoned under minor charges, were released on bail from Madurai Central jail yesterday to avoid overcrowding at the jail. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ihp4dF4tmX ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

8.00 AM: No international flight from today

Passengers queue up at the departure lane of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T-3). No scheduled international commercial passenger flights is allowed to land in India from today for one week as per Government of India's advisory.

7.45 AM: COVID-19 cases in UP

Posters stating "Do not enter, house under supervision" put outside residences of those likely to be infected by COVID-19 by the district administration in Etawah, UP.

Delhi: Passengers queue up at the departure lane of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T-3). No scheduled international commercial passenger flights is allowed to land in India from today for one week as per Government of India's advisory. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/A7dv87neSv ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

7.30 AM: Private labs can't charge over Rs 4,500 for COVID-19 test

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issues guidelines for COVID-19 testing by private laboratories. Maximum cost for testing samples capped at Rs 4,500 (Rs 1,500 for screening test for likely cases and additional Rs 3,000 for confirmation test).