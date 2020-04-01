Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 tally nears 1.60 lakh mark, death toll past 4,500

India has recorded a jump in its COVID-19 tally to 1,58,333 including 83,004 active cases, 67,691 cured or discharged, and 4,531 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

In the last 24-hours, India reported 3,106 new "active" COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths.

Of the 4,531 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,897 fatalities, Gujarat is second with 938 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 313, West Bengal at 289, Delhi at 303, Rajasthan at 173, Uttar Pradesh at 182, Tamil Nadu at 133 and Andhra Pradesh at 58.

Karnataka has reported 47 deaths. Whereas, Punjab has reported 40 deaths and Telangana 63.

Haryana has registered 18, Jammu and Kashmir 26, Bihar 15, Odisha and Kerala 7 each.

Chandigarh, Assam, and Jharkhand- 4 deaths, and Himachal Pradesh- 5 COVID-19 fatalities.

Uttarakhand has reported 4 deaths and Meghalaya one, according to the ministry data.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 56,948 followed by Tamil Nadu at 18,545, Delhi at 15,257, Gujarat at 15,195, Rajasthan at 7,703, Madhya Pradesh at 7,261, and Uttar Pradesh at 6,991.

West Bengal has 4,192 has COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 3,171, and Punjab 2,139.

Telangana has 2,098 cases, Bihar 3,061, Karnataka 2,418, Jammu and Kashmir 1,921, and Haryana 1,381.

Kerala has reported 1,004 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has recorded 1,593 cases. A total of 279 people have been infected with the virus in Chandigarh and 448 in Jharkhand.

Tripura has reported 230 cases, Uttarakhand 469, Assam 781, Chhattisgarh 369, Himachal Pradesh 273 and Ladakh 53.

Meghalaya has registred 20 cases and Puducherry has 46.

Manipur has 44 cases. Dadar and Nagar Haveli has reported two cases.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands havs 33 coronavirus cases, Arunachal Pradesh-2, and Mizoram has 1 case as of date.