Coronavirus News Live Updates: Donald Trump asks General Motors, Ford to make ventilators 'now'

9.33PM: 16 companies allowed to sell coronavirus test kits in India

Government has allowed 16 companies to sell their coronavirus test kits in India. The approvals for antibody based rapid kits were granted to BioMednomics (USA), Getein Biotech (China), Sensing Self Ltd (Singapore), Hangzhou Biotest Biotech (China), AmonMed Biotechnology Co (China), Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd (China), Biomaxima (Poland), CTK Biotech (USA), Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co (China), Vivacheck Lab (China) and Wondfo (China). Two South Korean firms, Seegene and SD Biosensor have received government approval to supply RT-PCR based kits.

9.18 PM: We have entered recessiom, says IMF chief

The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"It is clear that we have entered a recession" that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, she said in an online press briefing.

With the worldwide economic "sudden stop," Georgieva said the fund's estimate "for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion." But she warned that "we believe this is on the lower end." Over 80 countries already have requested emergency aid from the International Monetary Fund.

9.08PM: Donald Trump asks General Motors, Ford to make ventilators 'now'

US President asked General Motors and Ford Motors to divert their attention towards making ventilators as the nation supassed China and Italy in number of positive cases. Trump said that US has "purchased many Ventilators from some wonderful companies. Names and numbers will be announced later today!"

We have just purchased many Ventilators from some wonderful companies. Names and numbers will be announced later today! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Invoke P means Defense Production Act! Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

As usual with this General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, very quickly. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke P. Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

6.41PM: Coronavirus in India: Vice President donates 1 month's salary PM National Relief Fund

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has donated his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to strengthen the government's efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Vice President described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.

6.33PM: Coronavirus in India: Don't leave Delhi, urges Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assured that his government is prepared even if number of cases increase by 100, 500, or 1,000 cases in a single day. Testing kits, ambulances, and ICU beds have been arranged, the Delhi Chief Minister said via video links. "We are not saying cases will increase, we are just preparing ourselves for any eventuality," he added.

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "All those who are leaving Delhi and going back to their respective states, we appeal to them to not leave the city. We have made enough arrangements for you". #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4Ayz9ZDQay ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

6.11PM: "You're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," PM Modi wishes his British counterpart Boris Johnson, who went into self-isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Dear PM @BorisJohnson,



Youre a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well.



Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

5.02PM: DGCA extends suspension on domestic flights till April 14.

4.55PM: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus.

4.40PM: India to soon participate in WHO 'solidarity trial' for developing potential drugs for COVID-19: Indian Council of Medical Research

4.35PM: SC allows sale of BS IV compliant vehicles across India (barring in Delhi-NCR) for ten days after the lockdown is over.

4.30PM: Around 1.4 lakh companies have asked their employees to work from home on our appeal: Union Health and Family Welfare

4.25PM: Till now 724 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country and death tally stood at 17. In the last 24 hours, 75 new positive cases and 4 deaths have been reported, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.

4.20PM: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Another 12 test positive for coronavirus in Sangli

Twelve persons were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in western Maharashtra's Sangli district today. With this, COVID-19 patients in the district have surged to 24, a health official said.

All these persons were related to or had come in contact with a single family. Some members of this family had returned from Saudi Arabia and later tested positive for the virus.

4.10PM: DGCA extends ban on domestic flights till April 14

pic.twitter.com/rvdmSeUOd6 DGCA (@DGCAIndia) March 27, 2020

4.05 PM: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat sanctions Rs 50 lakh to Uttarakhand people stranded in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for food, lodging and transportation of the citizens of the state who are stranded in Delhi

4.00PM: SC seeks govt's response on plea for evacuating 850 pilgrims from Iran

Supreme Court today issued notice to the Centre on hearing a petition seeking to immediately evacuate all the stranded Indian Shia pilgrims from the city of Qom in Iran and provide them possible medical help.

3.49 PM: Shiv Sena MLAs, MPs to donate month's salary to tackle coronavirus

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said his party MLAs and MPs will donate their month's salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund to tackle coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, National Congress Party (NCP) had announced that its MPs and legislators would contribute their month's salary towards the cause.

Similarly, Governor B S Koshyari had also decided to donate his month's salary to contain virus epidemic

3.39 PM: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

A total of 12 more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) test positive for Coronavirus in Sangli; Till now, there are 147 positive cases in Maharashtra: PRO, Maharashtra Health Department. -ANI

3.38 PM: I've urged CMs of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand&Haryana to arrange food&lodging for citizens of UP living in their states. We will bear the cost of the arrangements. We've appointed nodal officers to coordinate with govts of 12 states whose people are living in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

3.35 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajashtan

One person in Jodhpur tests positive for Coronavirus. He came in contact with a COVID19 patient during travel from the UK to Jodhpur. Total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state is 46. ANI

3.15 PM: Social work in times of COVID-19

A Muslim family in Mumbai prepares food&distributes it to needy. Ibrahim Motiwala says,"Many labourers are stranded here without food so if Allah has made us capable enough to help such people then we should. We prepare food for around 800 people at a time."

Maharashtra: A Muslim family in Mumbai prepares food&distributes it to needy. Ibrahim Motiwala says,"Many labourers are stranded here without food so if Allah has made us capable enough to help such people then we should. We prepare food for around 800 people at a time" #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UKqrTMVyDj ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

3.10 PM: Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla has written to all States/UTs to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganized sector workers during the 21-day nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

3.01 PM: Considering the current situation of Covid-19, appointment orders are issued to 1508 lab technicians, 500 doctors & 1000 nurses for immediate joining. State to immediately increase its ambulance fleet with 200 new ambulances: Tamil Nadu Government

2.55 PM: Tripura: Police in Agartala distributed food among the needy amid coronavirus lockdown.

2.45 PM: Supreme Court today issued notice to the Centre on hearing a petition seeking to immediately evacuate all the stranded Indian Shia pilgrims from the city of Qom in Iran and provide them possible medical help. SC issued notice after hearing the matter through video-conferencing.

2.40 PM: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat sanctions Rs 50 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for food, lodging & transportation of the citizens of the state who are stranded in Delhi due to Cornavirus lockdown.

2.19 PM: Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid closed for devotees, due to Coronavirus. All religious places are closed for devotees in the light of 21-Day Lockdown, Muslim clerics have also made an appeal to all the people to offer prayers at their houses itself.

Tripura: Police in Agartala distributed food among the needy amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/z0UKdqcJPa ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

2.18 PM: 38-year-old daily wage labourer commits 'suicide', allegedly frustrated over not getting liquor following coronavirus lockdown and after struggling with withdrawal symptoms.

2.16 PM: Ministry of Home Affairs issue fresh guidelines

MHA issues advisory to States, UTs to prevent mass exodus of migrant and agri labourers, industrial workers, unorganised sector workers. States and UTs have been advised to make vulnerable groups aware of free food grains, other essentials to stop mass exodus. The ministry tells states to ensure hotels, hostels, rented accommodations remain functional and get essentials amid lockdown to combat coronavirus. States have also been told to streamline essentials so that students and working women hostel inmates are allowed to stay put in existing facilities.

2.10 PM: Coronavirus: After IndiGo, GoAir says it has offered govt aircraft, crew members to carry out emergency services, repatriation of citizens

2.00 PM: Please do not believe rumours of banks' branches closure. Customer service branches committed for necessary services during coronavirus lockdown: Department of Financial Services

1.51 PM: People in Panaji practice social distancing while standing in a long queue outside a grocery shop amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

Telangana: Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid closed for devotees, due to Coronavirus. All religious places are closed for devotees in the light of #21DayLockdown, Muslim clerics have also made an appeal to all the people to offer prayers at their houses itself. pic.twitter.com/HoMLXepzYg ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

1.50 PM: Police, along with locals, distribute freshly-cooked food among the needy in Sadar Bazaar area, amid nationwide corona virus lockdown.

Goa: People in Panaji practice social distancing while standing in a long queue outside a grocery shop amid #lockdown due to #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MSATF2bYKI ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

1.38 PM: Coronavirus cases in Bihar

A 20-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy at a private hospital where he came into contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tested positive, taking the total number of such cases reported from Bihar to nine, the health department said on Friday.

1.35 PM: FM asks quick transmission of interest rates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked banks for "quick transmission" of slashed interest rate as the RBI cut the key lending rate sharply by 75 basis points to boost liquidity in financial system to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi: Police, along with locals, distribute freshly-cooked food among the needy in Sadar Bazaar area, amid nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/UbxV7VkPwy ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

1.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in West Bengal

More than 2,000 people have been arrested in the state this week for violating the lockdown order. West Bengal has reported ten Covid-19 cases so far. One of them, a 57-year-old man, died at a private hospital earlier this week.

1.15 PM: 6 more test positive in Tamil Nadu: State health officials

As many as six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 35 in the state, the government said. Of them, five people contracted the infection through contact with those tested positive for the coronavirus. In a tweet, the National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu said: "6 new positive cases of #Covid19 in TN..." and taking "the total tally to 35 so far."

1.07 PM: India opted for a step-by-step approach: Sanjeev Sanyal

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal has said India opted for a step-by-step approach rather than the one "Big Bang" package approach.

Appreciate @RBI @DasShaktikantas reassuring words on financial stability. The 3 month moratorium on payments of term loan instalments (EMI) & interest on working capital give much-desired relief. Slashed interest rate needs quick transmission. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 27, 2020

1.00 PM: Sub-collecter violates quarantine restrictions

Anupam Mishra, Kollam Sub-Collector in Kerala, who was asked to stay at home after he returned from abroad on March 19 has moved to Kanpur. The district collector has submitted a report to the state government stating that the sub collecter has violated quarantine restrictions.

Kollam Sub-Collector was asked to home quarantine from Mar 19. But he left the jurisdiction without handing over his official duties and was traced to be in UP. I have submitted a report to the Govt regarding it: Kollam District Collector B Abdul Nazar #Kerala pic.twitter.com/3oPHeMhgNz ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

12.45 PM: 65-year-old passes away in Karnataka

A 65-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus passes away in Tumakuru. "He had travelled to Delhi by train on Mar 5th and returned on March 11. All passengers who travelled with him on the train are being traced," says Dr K Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Office, Tumakuru, Karnataka

12.33 PM: RBI's decision to cut repo rate to strength to economy: JP Nadda

The BJP President says the RBI has slashed down Repo rate, Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reverse ratio to strengthen to economy. "It will help the middle class. The RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures," said the BJP leader.

RBI has slashed down Repo rate, Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reverse ratio to give strength to economy. To help the middle class RBI has given moratorium of 3 months and also waving off interest. I welcome these progressive and timely measures. #IndiaFightsCorona Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 27, 2020

12.30 PM: RBI has taken giant steps: PM Modi

Today RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Today @RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the Coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses. https://t.co/pgYOUBQtNl Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

12.24 PM: Delhi govt to provide breakfast, lunch for over 4 lakh poor

The number will be doubled from tomorrow, we'll be providing food to 4,00,000 people daily. We're distributing the centres across Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

12.22 PM: Ward boy of private hospital tests positive in Patna

A 20-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy at a private hospital where he came into contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tested positive, taking the total number of such cases reported from Bihar to seven, the health department said on Friday. Till Thursday, 469 samples from across the state had been sent for testing out of which 415 reported negative and three were rejected.

12.15 PM: Kejriwal govt to feed over 4 lakh people

Arvind Kejriwal: "We have been feeding over 20,000 people so far in 224 ren baseras but we realised they were not enough. To take it to bigger level, we have decided to set up feeding facility across 25 government schools across Delhi. With this, we will be feeding over 200,000 people from today, while the number would go up to 400,000 from tomorrow.

12.11 PM: Delhi govt's arrangement so far

Delhi government to provide free food to 1.5 lakh marginalized people of Delhi.

Delhi government to open 35 centres, which will provide free lunch and dinner for the needy people.

A total of 234 night shelters are already providing food to the needy and homeless people.

12.03 PM: Ramayana comes back on public demand

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that Ramayana would be rebroadcast on DD National from March 28, Saturday, on public demand. Two episodes of the iconic mythological serial of the 80s will be broadcast -- one in the morning from 9am to 10am and another in evening from 9pm to 10pm.

12.02 PM: RBI announces liquidity boost

In a bid to maintain stability in the financial system in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity will be injected into system through various measures. Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI has already injected liquidity of Rs 2.8 lakh crore in the financial markets through various instruments, which equal to 1.4 per cent of GDP.

12.01 PM: Your money is safe: RBI chief

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has asked citizens not to link the safety of their deposits with the volatility of the stock market. At a press conference on Friday morning, the RBI chief said that there has been panic withdrawal from private banks after the coronavirus pandemic impacted share prices of banks. "The Indian banking system is safe and sound," he said.

12.00 PM: RBI gives huge loan relief

In a move aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on businesses and employees in India, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked all banks and other lending institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on all kinds of loans. The RBI also said that moratorium on term loans and deferment of interest payment would not result in asset classification downgrade.

11.30 AM: Army will conduct Operation Namaste well: Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the army has always succeeded in its missions and will be successful in Operation Namaste as well.

11.16 AM: Maharashtra tally at 135

Five new cases have been reported from Nagpur taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra to 135. The affected include three men and two women.

11.10 AM: Disaster Management to distribute food

Disaster Management will distribute food to among senior citizens, pregnant women and daily wage labourers. Disaster Management Secretary Amit Negi has asked all DMs of states to prepare a list.

11.00 AM: President Kovind lauds front line workers

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu interacted with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories to dicuss the impact of coronavirus. The President also lauded the efforts of the front line workers in their tackling of COVID-19.

10.30 AM: Odisha govt to set up 1,000-bed hospitals

The Odisha government is planning to set up two hospitals of 1,000 beds each to help in tackling coronavirus. This will be done along with two private medical colleges, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM.

10.23 AM: Total cases rise to 724

Health ministry said that the total number of cases in India has risen to 724. This number includes 66 who recovered and were discharged as well as 16 dead.

10.21 AM: RBI Governor asks banks to keep the credit flowing amid the coronavirus crisis.

10.16 AM: RBI Governor believes that large part of the global economy would slip into recession.

10.15 AM: We are living through extraordinary times: RBI Governor

10.10 AM: RBI quarantines 150 of its staff members, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

10.05 AM: RBI slashes repo rate

"MPC advanced its meeting. Undertook careful evaluation. MPC voted a sizeable reduction in repo rate. MPC voted to reduce report rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent. Fixed rate was reduced by 90 bp to 4 per cent," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

9.57 AM: GoAir signs up for emergency services

GoAir has offered its fleet and crew members to the government for emergency services during the nationwide lockdown. The airline wrote to civil aviation ministry and DGCA to offer its fleet, cockpit, cabin crew and airport staff to carry out emergency services and repatriation of citizens.

9.53 AM: MP funds to COVID-19

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur has approved sanctions of Rs 2 crore from the MP fund to tackle coronavirus.

9.50 AM: DRDO extends help

DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said his organisation can produce 5,000 ventilators per month required by Coronovirus patients and doctors for treatment. "DRDO and a biomedical society produced a ventilator together and the technology was transferred to private industry. Now, a Mysore-based private industry is producing the secondary version of that ventilator. The Bharat Electronics Limited has also joined in and other private industry is also coming in. Our lab in Mysore has supplied some critical parts for the ventilators and that industry can produce around 5,000 ventilators per month now. By increasing their capacity, they can take it upto 10,000 ventilators per month to meet the shortages," he told India Today. Reddy said a DRDO laboratory in Gwalior has helped producing 20,000 bottles of sanitisers which have been given to different agencies including the Delhi Police.

9.46 AM: Israel thanks Air India

Israel evacuated more than 300 of it stranded citizens from India yesterday. Two hundred more are scheduled to fly out today. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India expressed his gratitute to Air India for helping in the evacuation.

I thank and appreciate the @airindiain flight staff who are responsibly and selflessly ensuring that Israelis get home safe. Dhanyavad from the bottom of our pic.twitter.com/PmL2YCX7oL Ron Malka (@DrRonMalka) March 26, 2020

9.42 AM: Delhi comes to the aid of sanitation workers

Sanitation workers in Delhi have been provided masks and gloves by the NDMC. However, there are still issues when it comes to commuting to work as the capital is under strict lockdown.

Delhi: Sanitation workers of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) say that they are carrying out their duties just like any other time. They say, "We have been provided masks and gloves by the NDMC. We are only facing a little trouble while commuting to and from work." pic.twitter.com/nAhC4xwN6P ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

9.40 AM: Case against people fleeing from quarantine

Cases have been filed against two non-residential Indians (NRIs) for skipping home-quarantine in Andhra Pradesh. Both foreign-returned had reached India on March 14 and were placed under quarantine but were found "missing" from their homes, as mentioned by the police.

9.35 AM: More cases in Bihar

The number of cases in Bihar increased to 9 after two people were found positive for coronavirus. One of the patients had travel history to Dubai, while the other one had no travel history to any country.

9.30 AM: Total coronavirus cases in Telangana reach 45

One more coronavirus positive case has been reported in Telangana. Total number of positive cases in the state reaches 45 till 8:00 AM on March 27. The person is a 45-year-old male, having a travel history to Delhi. Patient is stable and under isolation, says the Telangana Health Department.

9.25 AM: All Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs to contribute their one month's salary to Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

9.20 AM: DD National to retelecast 'Ramayana'

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm: Minister Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm: Minister Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/cfDm8N6ggC ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

9.15 AM: Dalmia Bharat suspends production

Leading cement manufacturer Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd on Thursday said it has suspended cement production across all its plants in the country to ensure social distancing and protect the workforce from being infected with the coronavirus.

9.10 AM: 2,234 deaths in Iran so far

Iran started an intercity travel ban, a day after Tehran warned the country might face a second outbreak. Iran has reported 2,234 deaths and 29,406 infections so far.- Reuters

9.05 AM: Global deaths, infections in one day

Almost 489,000 people have been infected globally and over 22,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

9.00 AM: Italy records 712 deaths in one day

Hopes that Italy's coronavirus epidemic might be in retreat suffered a setback on Thursday when data showed that both the number of new cases and deaths had ticked higher, underscoring how hard it is to halt the disease. Officials said 712 people died of the illness in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 8,215, well over double that seen in anywhere else in the world, while new infections rose by 6,153 to 80,539. The number of cases is nudging close to the more than 81,000 infections recorded in China where the pandemic began. -Reuters

8.50 AM: Spain reports 655 more deaths in one day

A further 655 people died overnight on Wednesday, pushing Spain's toll from the respiratory disease to 4,089, second only to Italy and further beyond China where the outbreak began. Spain also extended its coronavirus lockdown on Thursday and said it was fighting a "real war" over medical supplies to contain the world's second-highest virus death toll, turning to China for many critical products, where officials reported fraud and massive price increases. - Reuters

8.45 AM: Mainland China reports first local case in 3 days

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the coronavirus outbreak. The 55 new cases reported on Thursday was down from 67 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. There are now 81,340 confirmed cases in mainland China. - PTI

8.40 AM: US surpasses China in number of COVID-19 cases

Over 16,000 confirmed cases were reported in a single day in the US on Thursday as the total number of COVID-19 patients soared to 85,088, the highest for any country, according to data compiled by Worldometer. The United States surpassed China (81,285) and Italy (80,589) in terms of number of people infected with the novel coronavirus. - PTI

8.35 AM: Shaktikanta Das to address media at 10 am

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10am on Friday. This address is likely to be focussed on coronavirus and he is likely to address measures to cushion the impact on the economy.

8.30 AM: Coronavirus: G20 nations inject $5 trillion into global economy

A group of G20 nations on Thursday convened a virtual meeting to discuss the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response. The group injected over $5 trillion into the global economy to combat economic disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Joined the #G20VirtualSummit earlier today. Various world leaders discussed ways to fight COVID-19. In my remarks, I spoke about the need to place health and human welfare at the top of our global priorities. Here are the highlights. https://t.co/Tt8RaWGahN Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2020

8.25 AM: All Muslims should offer Zuhur prayers at home: Owaisi

"My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate. The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings," says the AIMIM chief.

My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate



The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings https://t.co/jsoSJI1fNJ Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 26, 2020

8.20 AM: Taking all precautions to arrange food for poor: Yogi

, Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 26, 2020

8.15 AM: Five more patients test positive from MP: Four in Indore, 1 in Ujjain

Indore: 13

Jabalpur: 6

Shivpuri: 2

Bhopal: 2

Gwalior: 1

Ujjain: 1+1

Total cases: 26

Deaths: Two

8.10 AM: Will take of Uttarakhand natives: Yogi