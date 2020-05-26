Coronavirus Live Highlights: India only country where virus is rising but govt is lifting lockdown, says Rahul

Coronavirus India Live Updates : India has seen a spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,45,380, including 80,722 active patients, 60,490 cured or discharged and 4,167 deaths, says the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in three districts, including Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla. The state government has authorised all district magistrates to extend the lockdown measures beyond the current phase ending on May 1.

2.09 PM: There is no confirmation yet on resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. Whenever such a direction comes, DMRC will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon: Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot. -ANI

1.35 PM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

As many as 412 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases to 14,465. Death toll stands at 288: Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi.

1.15 PM: Rahul Gandhi on lifting of lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India is the only country where the virus was rising exponentially and the government is removing the lockdown. "The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown," he said.

8.50 AM: Flights resume in Leh

Domestic flight operations resumed at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh yesterday. Sonam Nurboo, Airport Director said: "The first flight that landed here was an Air India flight with around 50-60 passengers onboard."

8.45 AM: Himachal extends lockdown till June 30

In the past three weeks, Himachal Pradesh saw a surge in coronavirus cases due to the influx of people to their homes. Hamirpur's DM Harikesh Meena said over 10,000 people returned to the district from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days.