Coronavirus Live Highlights: India only country where virus is rising but govt is lifting lockdown, says Rahul

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India has seen a spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,45,380, including 80,722 active patients, 60,490 cured or discharged and 4,167 deaths, says the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in three districts, including Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla. The state government has authorised all district magistrates to extend the lockdown measures beyond the current phase ending on May 1.
2.09 PM: There is no confirmation yet on resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. Whenever such a direction comes, DMRC will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon: Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot. -ANI
1.35 PM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi
As many as 412 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases to 14,465. Death toll stands at 288: Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi.
1.15 PM: Rahul Gandhi on lifting of lockdown
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India is the only country where the virus was rising exponentially and the government is removing the lockdown. "The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown," he said.
1.02 PM: Coronavirus cases in Manipur
Manipur detected three new positive cases of COVID-19 today. Total number of positive cases rise to 39 in the state, including 35 active cases.
12.59 PM: West Bengal issues advisory for travellers
West Bengal government issues guidelines for domestic air travel, all passengers to submit self-declaration forms on arrival and monitor their health for 14 days.
12.30 PM: Total COVID-19 cases in Himachal
Total COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stand at 223, including 151 active cases, 63 recovered patients and 5 deaths, says the State Health Department.
12.15 PM: Tata Trusts and the Tata group have tied up with two renowned medical institutions to assist health care professionals augment skills in critical care in the management of Covid-19. The two institutions are Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore and Care Institute of Health Sciences (CIHS) Hyderabad.
11.53 AM: Nippon Paint announces health insurance cover for 6,000 painters across India
Nippon Paint (India) has announced a Health insurance policy for its painter partners across India. Under this initiative, over 6,000 painters will be protected against COVID-19. In the event of exposure to COVID-19, each insured painter will get an insurance cover with a flat benefit value of Rs 20,000. The policy which has a validity for a year, will cover hospitalisation and other treatment expenses related to COVID-19 for all of the Insured painters.
11.40 AM: Delhi govt issues guidelines for travellers
Delhi government has issued guidelines for people travelling via train, bus, private vehicle or plane, in the wake of coronavirus. Delhi has registered 14,053 number of coronavirus cases and 276 deaths, according to the latest data from Health Ministry. Hence, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to take preventive measures in terms of domestic travel to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Delhi has been reporting 500 or more fresh cases every day for the last one week.
11.30 AM: COVID-19 update from Andhra, Goa
11.20 AM: Schools may reopen zone-wise in July
The Central government is planning to reopen schools in a phased manner and as per zones. According to the plan, older students in green and orange zones would be eligible to attend schools first, while students from Class 1 to 7 would need to wait till schools are fully functional. In order to keep the younger students safe, they would continue their studies from home. Official guidelines regarding the same are likely to be released later this week after a final decision is taken by all the related ministries, according to a report in The Print.
11.17 AM: TVS Motor announces up to 20% pay cut
TVS Motor Company has announced it would cut up to 20 per cent salaries of its employees as the company braves the impact of coronavirus pandemic. The company said that the temporary salary deduction would be rolled out for a period of six months. This decision has come due to the plummeting sales of the two-wheelers' company. "In the wake of the unprecedented crisis, TVS Motor Company has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months (May to October 2020)," said the company in a statement.
10.50 AM: Seven RPF personnel test positive in Ludhiana
Seven RPF personnel posted at Ludhiana railway station have tested positive for COVID-19 and around 100 personnel quarantined, says Director General (DG), Railway Protection Force.
10.40 AM: Coronavirus cases in Odisha
With 79 new COVID19 positive cases reported today, the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 1517, says Odisha Health Department.
10.30 AM: Coronavirus tally in Assam
Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported from Barpeta today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 548, says Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
25
10.15 PM: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has questioned UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim that migrants returning from Mumbai and Delhi have infections.
10.05 AM: Domestic flight operations resume from today at Visakhpatnam airport, during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown.
9.58 AM: Anand Mahindra resuming of flights
"If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie...," says the tycoon.
9.54 AM: Rajasthan Health Dept Update
A total of 76 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376.
9.50 AM: 21 patients test positive in Lucknow
Out of the 1,219 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 21 are positive, says King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.
9.40 AM: Thermometer guns being used for the health screening of students at Manacaud VHSE School as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations resume in Kerala from today, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
9.30 AM: 6,535 new cases in 24 hours
Spike of 6,535 new COVID19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases.
9.05 AM: Coronavirus cases in the United States
US records 532 deaths from COVID-19 in the past one day, bringing its total to 98,218. The total cases stand at 16,62,375 cases, which is far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.
8.58 AM: Civil Aviation Ministry Update
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)".
8.50 AM: Flights resume in Leh
Domestic flight operations resumed at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh yesterday. Sonam Nurboo, Airport Director said: "The first flight that landed here was an Air India flight with around 50-60 passengers onboard."
8.45 AM: Himachal extends lockdown till June 30
In the past three weeks, Himachal Pradesh saw a surge in coronavirus cases due to the influx of people to their homes. Hamirpur's DM Harikesh Meena said over 10,000 people returned to the district from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days.
