Coronavirus infects over 1,000 police officials in Maharashtra; total cases surge to 22,171

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 police officials in Maharashtra as of May 1, Monday. The state's police department reported more than 221 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infected policemen to 1,007. In Mumbai alone, 394 cops were tested positive for coronavirus.

Seven police officials have succumbed to coronavirus infection, which includes 4 from Mumbai and 1 each from Pune, Solapur and Nashik rural.

Maharashtra has the highest coronavirus infections in the country. As per the union health ministry data, a total of 22,171 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The state has also registered the highest deaths due to coronavirus at 871. Only 4,199 patients have recovered so far in Maharashtra.

Of the total 22,171 coronavirus positive cases and 832 deaths so far, Mumbai accounts for 13,739 cases and 508 fatalities. Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 2,377 cases and 146 deaths.

Thane division which consists of Mumbai city reported 16,680 cases and 544 deaths while the Pune division reported 3,048 cases and 168 deaths so far, he said. Nashik division has 976 COVID-19 positive cases and reported 64 deaths followed by Kolhapur division reporting 98 cases and three deaths. Aurangabad has 641 positive cases and reported 14 deaths. Latur division reported 73 cases and four deaths. The number of cases in Vidarbha region stands at 362 and in Nagpur divison 257. Akola division has reported 24 deaths, whereas Nagpur division has reported two deaths.

A total of 36 people from other states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra. As many as 2,44,327 people are placed under home quarantine, 14,465 are under institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra has a total of 1,237 containment, zones. And, 2,44,327 people are placed under home quarantine.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Blog: Shramik trains to now have up to 3 stoppages; to run with full capacity, says Railways

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: List of 5 COVID-19 treatment frontrunners