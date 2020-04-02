Coronavirus: Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr insurance for healthcare, sanitation workers' kin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the state government would be giving Rs 1 crore to the families of healthcare workers if they die while treating COVID-19 patients.

"During a war, a soldier protects his country, risks his life. Our whole nation is indebted to them. Today, the job that you guys (health workers) are doing is no less than that of a soldier. You are risking your life to save people of this country," the Delhi CM said.

Previously, the Delhi government had announced they would be giving Rs 1 crore to the family of any soldier who would die while protecting the county. Calling all those health workers who die treating coronavirus patients 'martyrs', Kejriwal announced the families of the victims will be given Rs 1 crore. "Today, as a mark of respect, I want to announce that if unfortunately, any health worker - a sanitation worker, doctor or nurse - is martyred while serving COVID-19 patients, their families will be given Rs 1 crore," he said.

Kejriwal made it clear that the government won't be doing any distinction between public and private health care workers in this regard.

Every precaution will be taken to protect our medical staff dealing with #COVID19 patients but despite that if anything untoward happens to them, we will take care of their families https://t.co/aRvOWJzS5J - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Delhi

New Positive Cases - 32

Total Positive Cases - 152

Foreign Travel Cases - 51

Contacts History Cases - 29

Markaz Masjid Cases - 53

Under Investigation - 19

Discharged/Migrated out - 06/01

Death - 02

The national capital has so far has reported 152 cases of the highly contagious COVID-19. Thirty-two new cases were reported on Wednesday. Of the 152 cases in the national capital, 53 patients are those who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, according to the Chief Medical Officer. According to the Health Ministry, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 1764 as of 9:00 am on Thursday. Hundred and fifty people have been cured/discharged, so far 50 people have died due to the coronavirus.

