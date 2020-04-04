Coronavirus in India Live Updates: IAF personnel from Nizamuddin quarantined in Delhi

Coronavirus in India updates: Government has decided to make testing and treatment for novel coronavirus available under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This will allow 50 crore beneficiaries to avail tests and treatments for free through private labs and hospitals. These are already available for free via public facilties. Coronavirus cases in India are on a rise with the total number of active cases at 2,784. The novel coronavirus has claimed 75 lives. Number of cured or discharged patients stands at 212. Talking of coronavirus cases globally, US has 1,480 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Forty-seven new cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Maharashtra (423) has reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 411, according to the Health Ministry. As cases increase, donations from across the country have poured in for the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister's fund PM CARES has also attracted a lot of donations. Recently, AIIMS staff and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they are donating to the cause. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan who had announced seven initiatives for the fight has been thanked by the BMC. The superstar let the authorities use his personal office as a quarantine facility.

Additionally, more cases connected to the Tablighi Jamat event in Nizamuddin have appeared. Maulana Saad also replied to the Delhi Police notice and said he is unable to respond to the notice as his Markat has been shut and he is under quarantine.

10:30 pm: Intensive care virus cases in Italy have dropped for first time, officials told news agency AFP.

9.47 pm: PM Modi dicuss coronavirus fighting measures with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with US President Donald Trump about utilising India-US ties to counter the coronavirus crisis. After a telephonic conversation with trump, Modi tweeted: "Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19."

9.38 pm: Coronavirus suspects sent back in Noida after only first test

Noida administration has allegedly sent back many coronavirus suspects, including those linked to the now-sealed firm Ceasefire Industries, after they tested negative on the fifth day. The Government of India guidelines strictly underlines the fact that any suspect has to be kept in quarantine for 14 days.

9:31 pm: Coronavirus in India: ICMR asks people not to eat gutkha, paan

Indian Council of Medical Research has appealed to people not to consume gutkha, paan or supari. The appeal has been made as spitting after eating these products can cause transmission of novel coronavirus, which can live in salive.

9:18 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: IAF personnel quarantined

Government sources: An Indian Air Force person who was present in the Nizamuddin area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has put under quarantine as a precautionary measure, government sources said. The person is posted in Delhi and was traced by the Delhi Police through the cellphone towers of the Nizamuddin area. Two more IAF officers, who came in contact with the individual during the last two days, have also been placed under home quarantine. The matter is under investigation by the IAF authorities.

7:30 pm: Coronavirus in India: 75 dead, total cases at 3,072

The total number of coronavirus cases in India, as on April 4, is 3,072, whereas 75 patients have lost their lives to the respiratory infection. The number of active cases in India is 2,784, whereas 212 patients have been cured and discharged, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

6.01 pm: Coronavirus: Tests, treatment made free for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries

Government has decided to make testing and treatment for novel coronavirus available under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This will allow 50 crore beneficiaries to avail tests and treatments for free through private labs and hospitals. These are already available for free via public facilties.

5:21 pm: PM Modi to interact with floor leader of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties, who have more than 5 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha combined, through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 am, informed Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. The video conference will revolve around coronavirus-related issues.

4:45 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai: Four cases in Dharavi

Two new cases on Saturday including a 30-year old woman has tested positive in Dharavi. She has no travel history. The woman is a resident of Baliga Nagar where the first positive case was found. A 48 year old male patient tested positive in Mukund Nagar, Dharavi and is admitted in Sion Hospital. Contact tracing is in process. All high risk contact will be tested and symptomatic patients will be shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Sports complex Dharavi. Mukund Nagar has been sealed.

Meanwhile, at Baliga Nagar, 56-year old patient died. His close contacts like his wife, daughters, son, his doctor have tested negative. One more positive patient was found in the same society. A health camp has been set up at Dr Baliga Nagar and all symptomatic cases swab will be taken and sent for testing.

4:30 pm: Coronavirus in India: 22,000 Tablighi contacts quarantined

The MHA has said that 22,000 Tablighi Jamat workers and contacts have been quarantined.

4:10 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: No symptoms in Gangaram patients

"None of the 108 quarantined staff of Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has shown any symptoms of COVID-19. We will test if anyone of them shows any symptom of the disease after 2-3 days," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

4:00 pm: Govt bans export of diagnostic kits

The government on Saturday put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

3:50 pm: Ministry of Power clarifies doubt about instability in power

The Ministry of Power clarified that the 9 minute lights-out might being in instability in power, which might harm appliances. The ministry said that the PM has asked only to switch off lights, not appliances.

3:40 pm: Coronavirus in Kerala: SheTaxi to help elderly and women

3:30 pm: Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

"There are 14 cases in Bhopal till now, out of which, 4 are Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) attendees and one is Police constable," said Sudhir Dehariya, Bhopal Chief Medical Health Officer. The close contacts of these cases are being traced and samples being collected.

3:20 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray issues warning

Maharashtra CM says he won't let what happened in Delhi to happen in Mumbai. "Tableeghi Jamaat event was permitted earlier, but once we took stock of the situation we cancelled the permission. Authorities have traced all those went to the Delhi event from here. Like coronavirus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens. Coronavirus sees no religion," he said.

3:10 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai: Municipal corp to start screening

Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai will start screening clinics from today. The screening clinics will be in containment zones and densely populated areas where focal outbreak of COVID19 has been witnessed.

2:58 pm: Coronavirus impact: Fab Hotels lays off employees

Budget hotel chain FabHotels has laid off over 100 of its employees as a result of its 'resource optimization' exercise.According to an impacted employee, over 100 employees of the company are being laid off mainly from operations, tech, sales and supply acquisition teams.

2:48 pm: PM Modi chairs coronavirus meet

PM Modi chaired a meeting to review the preparedness in tackling coronavirus. He looked into availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities across the country. He also asked officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of essential medical equipment.

2:45 pm: Coronavirus in Ghaziabad: 2 new cases

Two new cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The toll has now reached 16. One of the patients attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in March.

2:35 pm: Coronavirus impact: CBDT eases norms

CBDT issues notification to easing the process of issuance of certificates for lower rate, nil deduction or collection of TDS or TCS.

2:30 pm: Coronavirus in West Bengal: Police make 387 arrests

West Bengal police has made 387 arrests so far to ensure lockdown restrictions. The Police said that 52 vehicles seized and 53 FIRs have been filed in the last 24 hours.

2:20 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana: 16 Tablighi cases

Palwal in Haryana has reported 16 cases. All the infected had attended the Tabloghi Jamat event in Delhi, said Brahmdeep Singh, CMO, Palwal, Haryana.

2:10 pm: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Cases cross 2,700

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rose to 2,708 on Saturday with the number of patients in the Punjab province, which accounts for more than half of the country's total population, crossing the 1,000-mark.

2:05 pm: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: One death reported

A 51-year-old coroanvirus patient died in Tamil Nadu. The patient had attended the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi, where he contracted coronavirus. Out of the 411 coronavirus positive cases in the state, 364 are Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

1:55 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC thanks SRK

Shah Rukh Khan who announced a host of measures to fight coronavirus lent his personal office as a quarantine facility. BMC took to social media to thank the superstar and Gauri Khan. The office is equipped with essentials for women, elderly and children.

#StrongerTogether



We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly.



1:45 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Maulana Saad replies to Delhi Police

Maulana Saad of the Tablighi Jamat event has sent his reply to Delhi Police crime branch on the notice served to him to him. It's a one page response where Saad said that he is unability to give response to the questions since his Markaz is locked and he is on self quarantine.

1:35 pm: Coronavirus in India: 10,000 anaesthesia machine to be converted into ventilators

According to government sources, 10,000 anaesthesia machines will be converted into ventilators. Around 15,000 defunct ventilators will be fixed. Manufacturing of PPEs to meet demand will initiate shortly.

1:25 pm: Cooronavirus in Maharashtra: BMC says 6,000 PPEs flown to Mumbai

The BMC has said that 6000 PPEs have been flown to Mumbai for frontline healthworkers.

1:15 pm: Coronavirus donations: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh donate

"In times like these, every bit counts," say Deepika and Ranveer, while urging people to contribute.

1:05 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: CMO lists isolation facilities

12:55 pm: Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Chennai reopens meat shops

Chennai corporation have allowed meat shops to open. Apart from April 6, which is Mahavir Jayanti, meat shops will remain open in the state.

12:45 pm: Coronavirus in Nepal: 3 fresh cases

Three fresh cases have been reported in Nepal. Two of those people have travel history to India. The third is a relative of another coronavirus patient from before, said the State Health Department.

12:30 pm: Coronavirus in UP: CM orders khadi masks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath has asked manufacturers to produce 66 crore triple-layer 'khadi' masks. These maska will be washable and reusable, and will be distributed among the poor. The masks will be sold at a nominal price for the rest.

12:15 pm: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

12:05 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 47 fresh cases reported

Forty-seven fresh cases were reported in Maharastra today, including 28 in Pune, 15 in Thane, two in Pune and one each in Amravati and Pimpri Chinchwad, as mentioned by the heatlh department. According to the ministry, the state has 423 cases so far.

11:55 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 2 more cases in Jodhpur

The State Health Department has said that two more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jodhpur, taking the total in the state to 198. There are 41 Tablighi Jamat attendees.

11:45am: Coronavirus in India: CAPF asked to download Arogya Setu app

All officers of the CAPF have been asked to down the Arogya Setu app that traces contact. All ranks in the forces were asked to download the app and report compliance to the home ministry. This app will send automated updates on COVID-19 via Bluetooth will alert personnel if they come in contact with any infected person.

11:35 am: Coronavirus in Delhi: 600 people related to Nizamuddin event quarantined

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that 600 people related to the Tablighi Jamat event in Nizamuddin have been quarantined. He added that there are only 7,000-8,000 PPE left with the government that can only last 2-3 days. He said that 50,000 PPE kits have been demanded.

11:30 am: Coronavirus donations: AIIMS staff contribute

Employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have pledged one day's salary to PM CARES fund. Rajya Sabha staff members and SBI employees have also pledged their salaries towards the fight against coronavirus.

11:20 am: Coronavirus impact: TikTok bans thousands of accounts

TikTok has banned thousands of accounts and removed videos that have been sharing questionable advice against coronavirus. The social media app said that they are removing such content and that they have heightened their moderation efforts. It added that misleading content is a grave concern. However, the sit has not clarified how many of what accounts have been banned.

11:10 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat: 10 new cases

Ten new cases in Gujarat have been reported in the last 24 hours. So far, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat is 95, according to the health ministry data. Most of these cases are in Ahmedabad. The number is expected to be 43.

11:00 am: Coronavirus in Mumbai: CISF jawans found positive

Eleven CISF jawans residing in CISF colony in Panel (near Mumbai) were found COVID-19 positive. The jawans were moved to the hospital. These CISF jawans were posted at the Mumbai airport for screening where they are suspected to have caught the virus. The building has been sealed and nearby shops have been shut.

10:50 am: Coronavirus in Delhi: Over 100 medical workers quarantined at Gangaram

More than 100 medical workers have been quarantined at Delhi's Sri Gangaram Hospital. This incudes senior doctors, nurses as well as other medical professionals.

10:40 am: Coronavirus in Odisha: CM appeals to Nizamuddin event attendees

CM Naveen Patnaik has urged people who attended the Nizamuddin event to report voluntarily. He said that they have nothing to fear and that the government will support them.

10:30 am: Coronavirus in Kerala: Police arrests people out on morning walk

The Kerala Police arrested 41 people in Panambilly Nagar who were out for morning walk. They were found while the police deployed drones for surveillance.

10:25 am: Coronavirus in Kerala: Air India flies out French nationals

Air India flied out 112 French citizens who were stranded in Kerala. They were airlifted to Paris. The French nationals were screened at the airport before departure.

10:20 am: Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 38-year-old dies

A 38-year-old coronavirus patient has died in Madhya Pradesh. According to the health ministry, the state has 104 cases of coronavirus so far.

10:10 am: Coronavirus in Odisha: 15 more cases

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus were reported in Odisha on Friday. Ten new cases were reported from Bhubaneswar, while two persons tested positive in Bhadrak district, and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur.

10:00 am: Coronavirus in India: Cases increase to 2650

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases in the country has increased to 2,650. Sixty-eight have died and 183 have been cured or discharged.

9:50 am: Coronavirus in Kerala: Fire fighters disinfect public places

Idduki Fire Services has taken to disinfect public places. So far, Kerala has reported 295 cases.

9:40 am: Coronvirus in Delhi: Crime rate reduces

Crime rate has reduced in Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown. Delhi Police data shows that the crime rate has dipped by almost 80 per cent. Road mishaps have reduced due to low traffic, robberies have reduced due to presence of people at home as well as increased police protection.

9:33 am: 'No layoffs, salary cuts,' says Flipkart

Flipkart has assured its employees that it is financially stable and that the company would not see any layoffs or salary cuts. Flipkart Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said that there is no cause for worry and the top priority is the safety of the employees.

9:25 am: Coronavirus in India: Huawei India joins fight against COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to social media to than Huawei India for its contribution to the CM's fund. The tech giant donated Rs 1 crore to the fund. The amount was transferred through their NGO partner, Charities Aid Foundation India.

9:20 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Death of 60-year-old

The State Health Department reported the death of a 60-year-old coronavirus patient in Bikaner. Meanwhile, the state has reported 191 cases, including 12 new cases. Out of the total number, 41 have been traced back to the Tablighi Jamat event.

9:15 am: Coronavirus globally: FIFA postponed U-17 Women's World Cup

The U-17 Women's World Cup that was scheduled to be held in India has been postponed by FIFA due to coronavirus pandemic. New dates for the tournament are yet to be issued.

9:10 am: Coronavirus in Punjab: 11 new cases in state

Eleven new cases have been reported in Punjab. The total tally of cases in the state has reached 48. Out of the 11, three each are from Amritsar and Mansa, two each from Mohali and Ludhiana and one each from Jalandhar and Roopnagar.

9:00 am: Coronavirus tips: Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna says ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi helpful

Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna says that ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi are very potent to prevent coronavirus. "To combat COVID-19 virus with Ayurveda, we have screened close to 1,000 phytochemicals from more than 100 medicinal plants, in-sillico. We looked for their binding affinities to COVID-19 essential proteins and host protein interactions. We have discovered that natural phytochemicals in ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi indeed have potentials to combat covid-19 and its pathogenicity," says Balkrishna.

8:50 am: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 25 new cases in Agra

The COVID-19 cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh saw a rise. Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that 25 new cases have been reported, taking the total to 45.

8:40 am: Coronavirus in Karnataka: Another death reported

Another death has been reported in Karnataka, taking the death tally in the state to 4. The deceased passed away in Bagalkot on Friday, as mentioned by the District Commissioner.

8:35 am: Coronavirus in Assam: Govt on a war-footing

Himanta Biswa Sarma who has been posting updates on the cases in Assam visited the Sonapur Civil Hospital to check on the preparedness. He also spoke to the doctors on measures taken by them.