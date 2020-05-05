This state has launched online portal for home delivery of liquor

Chhattisgarh government has launched an online portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones. The decision has been made to avoid violation of coronavirus lockdown at liquor shops, news agency PTI reported citing a government official. The portal has been named after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor in the State. The orders can be booked directly through the portal or its mobile app on Play Store. The facility is restricted only to the green zones, implying districts such as Raipur and Korba districts, not classified as green zones, will not be eligible.

The customers will have to register their mobile number, Aadhaar number and address for placing the order online which will be confirmed through an OTP (one time password). A customer can order up to 5,000 ml of liquor and the home delivery charge is Rs 120. The liquor shops, including the premium liquor shops, will remain open from 8 am to 7 pm in the state, Chhattisgarh excise department said in an order on Sunday.

The central government last week allowed sale of liquor across all the country, excluding containment areas, from Monday. As per the government order, only standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor; malls or liquor shops in shopping complexes will remain closed. The home ministry, however, said that the shopkeepers must ensure a minimum six feet distance between all customers. "Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc will ensure minimum six feet distance from each other and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said the home ministry in the sub-section on directives for public places.

