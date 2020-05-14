Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Booking a taxi could cost up to Rs 12,000 from Delhi airport

As the government plans to resume flight operations, the travel fare from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, could go up to Rs 12,000 within the 250 km radius. Considering the overall fare, charges could be exorbitant for those traveling from the Delhi airport to areas of Noida and Ghaziabad. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has said it'll provide travel facility for those wanting to travel from the Delhi airport within 250 km radius.

The corporation has said the minimum cost for booking a taxi was Rs 10,000 for sedans and Rs 12,000 for SUVs. Any travel beyond that limit is chargeable. If you can't afford a separate taxi, the UPSRTC will run buses for minimum Rs 1,000 per seat for non-air conditioned buses and Rs 1,320 per seat for AC buses in 100 km radius. Fares will double for the additional 100 km. After the permissible transportation limit, passengers will be charged Rs 40-50 per km.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0: Indian Railways cancels all trains till June 30; Shramik Specials to run

The decision was taken after UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar asked the corporation to facilitate people being brought back from foreign countries under the Vande Bharat Mission from the Delhi Airport to nearby areas and places in Noida and Ghaziabad, Hindustan Times reported citing his letter to the corporation. To ensure all social distancing norms are followed in buses, only 26 people will be allowed on a bus, while the corporation will allow the Centre's guidelines for travel in SUVs or sedans, allowing only two persons apart from a driver.

In its biggest repatriation exercise under the Vande Bharat Mission, national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are ferrying passengers stuck in the country and bringing back Indian nationals seeking to return to India. All those being repatriated have to pay ticket fare, which could go up to Rs 1 lakh depending upon the country you are boarding the flight from. Those landing in India will have to go through a 14-day quarantine period before they can go to their homes. The first such batch carrying Indian nationals arrived on May 7.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi Metro to resume soon? DMRC starts cleaning work; India's total cases-78,003