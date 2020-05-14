Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown 4.0! FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 2nd presser today; India's total cases-74,281

India coronavirus lockdown 4 latest updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her second media briefing on Thursday to outline the government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown. She is likely to announce measures for agriculture sector and is also expected to touch upon the supply chain disruption and ways to resolve the issues. FM Sitharaman announced several booster shots for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which included Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for small businesses. FM Sitharaman added that no global tenders would be issued for government contracts of upto Rs 200 crore to promote Indian MSMEs. She also announced major tax reliefs for common man, such as TDS and TDS rate reduction for the non-salaried class releasing around Rs 50,000 crore in the hands of people. PM Modi also announced that Rs 3,100 crore will be utilised from the PM CARES Fund to fight coronavirus. Meanwhile, India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 74,281, according to Union Health Ministry. This tally includes 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharges, 1 migrated, and 2,415 deaths.

