Coronavirus lockdown: 170 hotspot districts in India; check the complete list

Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said in an earlier media briefing that COVID-19 affected areas would be classified into two categories: containment zone and buffer zone. The affected area will be distributed into various sectors and each sector will comprise of 50 houses or in special cases, 30 houses. Through the demarcation of hotspots and containment zones, it can be figured out whether there are any signs of local transmission of COVID-19 or not. Agarwal also said that Rapid Response Teams in every state will decide what area needs to be declared as a hotspot on the basis of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Central government has identified a total of 170 districts across the country as COVID-19 hotspots. The districts that have reported either a high number of coronavirus cases or where the rate of doubling time is low are termed as hotspots. As many as 207 districts have also been classified as non-hotspots whereas the remaining districts fall under the 'green zones' category, i.e., they haven't reported any novel coronavirus case for the last 28 days. Non-hotspot areas have also reported positive cases but the number remains limited. Here's the list of hotspot district with large outbreaks:

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Y.S.R., West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Siwan

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandlpora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur,Kupwara

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi

Kerala: Kasaragod,Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthpuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: S.A.S Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Mohali

Rajasthan: Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhpur, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, viruhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Redddy, JogulambaGadwal, MedchalMalkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttrakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Paraganas North

