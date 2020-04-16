Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: Does your district fall in 'red zone'? Check out full list here

As India's coronavirus tally tops over 12,000, the Centre has divided districts based on the number of cases as part of its strategy to contain the pandemic in phase two of the lockdown. Based on this, the government has divided the states into three zones -- red, orange and green zones. As many as 170 districts of India's 720 districts have been marked 'red zones' or hotspots with major outbreaks, while 207 districts have been marked as non-hotspots.
While red zones comprise places with major outbreaks, orange zones will include places where new cases are emerging or showing a sign of decline. As per the Home Ministry, the identification of hotspots will be done on a weekly basis (every Monday) or earlier.
Strict containment measures will be implemented in hotspots, while non-hotspots districts will try to curb new cases. Besides, districts with no cases will keep a close watch on the situation, besides keeping dedicated COVID hospitals ready.
How will a red zone become a green zone?
Hotspots or areas with a large number of COVID-19 cases or clusters with a significant spread of the virus will be demarcated by the states. The authorities will implement strict measures in the red zones. All activities, barring essential services such as medical emergencies and law enforcement, will be stopped in such areas.
If no case is reported for 14 days, they will be earmarked as orange zones. Further, if no case is reported for 28 days, the districts will become green zones. So, if no new case is reported in these 170 districts in the next 28 days, they will become green zones.
How do authorities identify containment zones?
The rapid response teams in different districts identify containment zones based on the number of new and existing cases and contracts traced by them. The authorities will mark an additional 5-7km buffer zone around hotspots to avoid it from spreading to neighbouring districts.
What is the hotspot inclusion criteria?
- Highest caseload contributing to over 80% cases in India or
- Districts contributing to 80% cases for each state or
- Districts with a doubling rate in less than 4 days
- For green zones: No new confirmed cases for the last 28 days
Hotspot districts with large outbreaks
- Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari and Anantapur
- Bihar: Siwan
- Chhatisgarh: Korba
- Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East and South West
- Chandigarh: Chandigarh
- Gujarat: Vadodara, Ahmadabad, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot
- Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal and Faridabad
- J&K: Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu and Udhampur, Kupwara
- Karnataka: Mysuru, Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban
- Kerala: Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam
- Maharashtra: Thane, Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Buldhana, and Mumbai Suburban.
- Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal
- Punjab: Pathankot and Jalandhar
- West Bengal: 24 Paraganas North, Kolkata, Medinipur East and Howrah
- Rajasthan: Jodhpur, Banswara, Jaipur, Tonk, Jaisalmer, Kota, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar and Bharatpur
- Tamil Nadu: Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Tirunelveli, Erode, Coimbatore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam, Villupuram, Vellore, Dindigul, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur, Theni, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur
- Uttar Pradesh: Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Moradabad and Firozabad
