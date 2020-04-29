Coronavirus: Maharashtra nears 10,000 mark; 728 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in 24 hours

Maharashtra has reported 728 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The state is nearing the 10,000 mark as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 9,318 as of 8:00 am on April 29, according to latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the total number of infected,1,388 have recovered while 400 patients succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra is by far the worst hit state as it accounts for nearly 30 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country and 40 per cent of all deaths.

District-wise data is only available for 4,662 of the total 9,318 cases reported in the state. Mumbai has the highest number of cases among the districts with 3,096 confirmed cases. At second place is Pune with 660 cases followed by Thane at 465. Nashik has reported 96 cases while Nagpur has 76. The complete up-to-date data is not available but it is certain that all these numbers would have increased substantially by now.

According to the official website of Public Health Department, Maharashtra, 31 out of the total 36 districts in the state have reported cases of COVID-19. Fourteen districts in the state of Maharashtra have been identified as 'Red Zones', also known as 'Hotspots', by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India has reported 22,629 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 29), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 1,007 As many as 7,695 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

