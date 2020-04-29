Coronavirus India Live Updates: No lockdown extension in Chennai; states mull exit plan; COVID-19 deaths-1,007

India coronavirus and lockdown relaxation latest news: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has said in a letter to all district collectors that the 4-day complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai will not be extended. However, the regular lockdown will continue till May 3. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy is holding a meeting with medical practitioners to consider the on-ground situation in order to take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or plan a phased exit plan. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will also hold a cabinet meet on Wednesday to asses the current situation in the state.

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases breached the 31,000-mark to stand at 31,332 including 22,629 active cases, 7,695 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,007 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The country registered 1,897 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours, steepest rise in COVID-19 deaths in India in one day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to address the nation at the end of this week is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. However, during his meeting with the chief ministers of various states via video-conferencing, he asked them to prepare an exit plan depending on the on-ground situation in their respective states. Several states also recommended further extension of the countrywide lockdown. Karnataka has allowed the local shops to open in green zones, but not malls. Talking about global situation, over 3 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus across 184 nations with 1 million of them in the United States.

11.37 am: Coronavirus update India: CBSE class 12th result 2020 after 1-2 months

Talking about the evaluation process of the papers of CBSE class 12th results 2020, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, "''We have started with the evaluation process but it is not over yet due to the coronavirus lockdown. We still need 1-2 months to give the final CBSE Result 2020.'' He urged the parents and students not to panic. Tripathi added that the CBSE board is thinking to conduct the remaining CBSE board exams for Class 12. There 12 subjects in total whose exams will be conducted within 10 days after May 3, if the govt allows and the lockdown doesn't extend,

''For JEE NEET, when the situation gets normal, the evaluation will be done and competitive examinations will be held then only," CBSE Secretary said. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has asked the Centre to promote the CBSE class 10the and 12th students on the basis of their internal exams. But the CBSE has clarified that class 10th board exams in 6 key subjects will be held in North-East Delhi, where violence had led to the postponement of the exams.

11.26 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

73 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 1,332, comprising 31 deaths and 287 discharged. No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, said the state nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

73 new positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, 29 people discharged in the last 24 hours. Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 1332, including 31 deaths & 287 discharged. No death reported in last 24 hours: State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth pic.twitter.com/KFEfPNNUTp - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

11.19 am: Delhi coronavirus latest news: No need to hospitalise people with mild symptoms, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that people who are asymptomatic or manifest mild symptoms for coronavirus will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and will be treated at their homes, according to the new protocol. He added that there is no need to hospitalise such patients.

11.13 am: Coronavirus live: Plasma Therapy is complex, Delhi has Centre's permission to conduct it, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that the central government "has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently. Those who do not have permission should not practice it. Delhi has permission from Centre. Only, those who have permission should perform this therapy."

11.07 am: India coronavirus cases: AIIMS plans to conduct clinical trial of plasma therapy

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is planning to conduct a clinical trial of the convalescent plasma therapy for threating critically-ill COVID-19 patients and is working out the modalities of taking approvals from the Drug Controller General of India. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has said that the plasma therapy is still in an "experimental stage". AIIMS is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a clinical trial on the efficacy of this therapy on COVID-19 patients.

11.00 am: Coronavirus update: Singer Kanika Kapoor fit to donate to plasma

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has recovered from COVID-19, is not fit to donate her plasma for the treatment of critically-ill novel coronavirus patients. She had tested negative for the infection after 5 tests.

10.56 am: Coronavirus India: 3,800 stranded fishermen to be ferried from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh

The Union Home Ministry, has made arrangements to ferry over 3,800 stranded fishermen from Gir Somnath in Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh. The ministry in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat governments will bring back the fishermen stranded in Gujarat for the last 35 days due to the coronavirus lockdown.

10.49 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra near 10,000 mark; Mumbai tops the list, Pune follows suit

Maharashtra is nearing the 10,000 mark with 9,318 COVID-19 cases as of 8 am on April 29, according to latest date by the Union Health Ministry. The state accounts for around 30% of total novel coronavirus cases and 40% deaths in India. Mumbai has the highest number of cases among the districts with 3,096 confirmed cases. Pune is at second place with 660 cases followed by Thane at 465. Nashik has reported 96 cases while Nagpur has 76.

10.40 am: World coronavirus cases: Highlights

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases at 3.05 million, total deaths 2.11 lakh and total recoveries stand at 8.96 lakh.

Worldwide novel coronavirus infections top 3 million.

Nigeria to ease lockdown restrictions in major cities from May 4.

US health officials add 6 symptoms to coronavirus list.

Russia records biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections and deaths.

10.36 am: Coronavirus world:

The total count of COVID-19 cases has cross 3.1 million worldwide. The death toll globally is over 2,17,000. The UK has reported more than 19,000 deaths.

10.30 am: Coronavirus in USA

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States have crossed the 1 million mark. The country reported 2,200 deaths in 24 hours. US deaths has crossed the Vietnam war toll.

10.25 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10.18 am: Lockdown extension in Tamil Nadu news

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy is holding a meeting with medical practitioners to consider the on-ground situation in order to take a decision on whether to extend the lockdown or plan a phased exit plan.

10.12 am: Kerala lockdown news

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a cabinet meet on Wednesday to asses the current situation in the state.

10.05 am: First coronavirus death in Indian paramilitary forces: CRPF Jawan dies

A 55-year-old CRPF Sub-inspector (SI) rank died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday while around 46 of other personnel of his battalion tested positive for coronavirus infection in Delhi. This is the first death to the virus among the around 10 lakh-personnel strong paramilitary forces. The official was admitted to the Safdarjung hospital a few days back after testing positive for COVID-19.

9.59 am: Coronavirus in Delhi: 46 CRPF personnel COVID-19 positive, 1 Jawan dies

47 fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the CRPF battalion in Delhi, comprising 1 Jawan who died on Tuesday. Almost the entire battalion of over 1,000 Jawans has been quarantined. The COVID-19 positive personnel are getting treated at a facility in Delhi's Mandawali.

9.54 am: 19 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

19 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan on Wednesday taking the total cout to 2,383. Out of these 19 fresh cases, 11 are reported from Ajmer, 5 from Jaipur and 1 each from Udaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur, the state health department said.

9.50 am: Chennai lockdown: No extension of 4-day curfew

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has said in a letter to all district collectors that the 4-day complete lockdown in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai will not be extended. However, the regular lockdown will continue till May 3.

9.45 am: Karnataka coronavirus updates: State govt allows opening of shops in green zone

Karnataka goverment allowed reopening of shops in its green zones starting Wednesday. However, malls will remain shut. The government added that the shops can open with 50% workforce in green zones.

9.39 am: Delhi govt relaxes coronavirus lockdown: What is allowed?

The Delhi government relaxed the lockdown curbs on Tuesday allowing select services to run in the national capital. Here is the list: -

1. Sale of books

2. Veterinary hospitals

3. Dispensaries

4. Clinics

5. Pathological laboratories

6. Sale and supply of vaccine and medicine

7. Shops selling electric fans

Services allowed: -

1. Electricians

2. Plumbers

3. Those repairing water purifiers

9.35 am: What are containment zones?

Containment zones (hotspots or red zones) are the areas where the COVID-19 cases have been detected. According to Centre's cluster containment strategy, such areas are cordoned off and sealed completely with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit points to the areas. No one is allowed in and out of such areas, checking is intensified and the authorities sanitise each and every house. A door-to-door screening is carried out for checking people with COVID-19 like symptoms.

9.28 am: Coronavirus hotspots in Delhi: Kejriwal govt adds 2 more areas in hotspot list; 99 red zones now

Delhi government added 2 more hotspots in its list of cluster containment zones on Monday with the steady rise of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital. The government added Pilanji village in New Delhi and several streets of a South Delhi area in the list of containment zones. In South Delhi, Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jamila Masjid Gali, Dargah Gurudwara Gali, Thane Wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali have been added to the list as one hotspot zone.

9.23 am: Ahmedabad worst-hit city in Gujarat

Ahmedabad accounts for 65% of all COVID-19 cases in Gujarat with over 2,500 cases. All 19 deaths recorded in Gujarat in the last 24 hours are from Ahmedabad and out of 181 deaths reported from the state, around 127 are from the city.

9.17 am: Gujarat coronavirus cases

Gujarat recorded 206 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. All these deaths were reported from Ahmedabad. The capital city accounts for 65% of all novel coronavirus cases in Gujarat. The state is the second worst-hit after Maharashtra with 3,744 confirmed cases, including 434 recoveries and 181 deaths.

9.11 am: Delhi-Haryana border sealed

Haryana has sealed its border with Delhi. Entry in in its satellited towns Gurugram and faridabad is allowed only through passes. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees will be allowed on producing their identity cards.

9.06 am: Delhi coronavirus updates: 206 new cases in 24 hours

Delhi reported 206 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 42 police personnel are infected with the coronavirus infection. Delhi is the third-worst affected state with the total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 3,314 including 1,078 recoveries and 54 deaths, according to latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

8.59 am: Mumbai coronavirus news: Cases past 6,000, worst-hit city in India

Mumbai is the worst-affected city not only in Maharashtra but India with the COVID-19 cases tally at 6,169. The city recorded 393 new cases and 25 deaths in last 24 hours. Dharavi alone has over 300 cases.

8.55 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 9,000-mark, deaths top 400

Maharashtra recorded 729 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deahts in the last 24 hours. The total tally in the state now stands at 9,318 including 1,388 recoveries and 400 deaths, according to latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

8.49 am: Will Mumbai Pune lockdown end?

With the increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Pune, which are the hotspots in Maharashtra, the government may extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. Meanwhile, media reports claim that the lockdown in Mumbai may well extend beyond May till June. Both the cities are the backbone of the state's economy.

8.44 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

1,897 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours, steepest rise in COVID-19 deaths in India in one day.

8.39 am: Coronavirus deaths in India cross 1,000

The COVID-19 deaths in India crossed the 1,000-mark to stand at 1,007 according the latest data by the Union Health Ministry.

8.34 am: India coronavirus cases top 31,000

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases breached the 31,000-mark to stand at 31,332 including 22,629 active cases, 7,695 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1,007 deaths, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

8.29 am: Hotspots in Mumbai: Over 200 areas removed from city's red zones after no new cases in last 14 days

Mumbai has brought its containment zones down to 805 after they jumped past the 1,000-mark in the previous week, with more than half of these areas in slums, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar announced on Sunday. The hotspots had jumped to 1,036 last week.

8.23 am: Maharashtra lockdown extension: Mumbai, Pune curfew may be extended till 18 May, says state health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently said that the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune may be extended till May 18 as the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the 2 cities. "The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of covid-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, we will have to extend the lockdown," he told Mint on Saturday.

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In COVID-19 tracker

