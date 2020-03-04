Coronavirus update: Who entered, who exited India?

About 7,067 Chinese nationals, 13,374 Indians and 4,340 foreigners (excluding Chinese) have come to India from China directly in the last one and half months (January 15 - March 2). During the same period, 3,783 foreigners excluding Chinese citizens, 10,942 Chinese nationals and 5,811 Indians have departed to China, as per the bureau of immigration data for travellers compiled by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far over 3,000 have died and more than 80,000 are infected with the virus in China. India had airlifted about 645 passengers from Wuhan in China through special aircrafts and kept for 14 days in quarantine in the army camp, Manesar and Chhawla camp of ITBP. All these evacuees were discharged on 18th February, after the prescribed observation period.

Meanwhile, 2,352 Indians, 996 Italians and 514 other foreigners have come to India from Italy during the same period. While 1,513 Indians, 722 Italians and 656 other nationals left for Italy. Coronavirus is spreading fast in Italy with 52 deaths and over 2,000 cases.

As of now, 14 out of the 21 Italian nationals currently in India have been tested positive for the coronavirus. They have been sent to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said today.

From Korea, where so far 28 have died and nearly 5000 are infected, 635 Indians, 854 Koreans and 303 other nationals visited India. Direct departure to Korea during the same period was 840 Indians, 1139 Koreans and 661 other nationals. Indirectly, 53 Indians and 26 foreigners landed in India, while four Indians, one Korean and six other nationals departed for Korea.

Those departed to Japan, which has reported nearly 300 positive Corona cases, were 1,015 Indians, 3,576 Japanese nationals and 684 other foreginers. Indirectly, 39 Indians and 34 other nationals came from Japan during the same period. From Iran, 460 Indians, 340 Iranians and 20 other nationals have come to India during the same period.

In India, screening is done at 21 airports, 12 major seaports and 65 minor seaports and land crossings, particularly bordering Nepal. Universal screening has been announced for all flights and passengers. As of second March, 57,4276 passengers travelling in 199 flights were screened. Total 5.7 lakh air passengers have been screened since 18th January. Since 27th January, 361 ships with 14,642 passengers were screened, says the health ministry data.

As per the government's travel advisory, the existing visas (including eVisa already issued) are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China. Indians have been advised to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore, Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy and people coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since 10th February 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India. The facility of visa on arrival from Republic of Korea and Japan have also been suspended by India.

