Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi-Noida border to remain sealed; 42% cases tracked to national capital

The Delhi-Noida border will continue to remain closed to the public amid rise in the number of coronavirus patients in the national capital. Noida administration has decided to keep the border shut after the health department submitted a report on Sunday saying that in the last 20 days, 42 per cent of the coronavirus cases in the district have been tracked to Delhi. The district administration on April 21 had banned movement of people between Noida and Delhi.

"The health department has reported that out of the total coronavirus cases detected in Noida in the last 20 days, 42 per cent have links to Delhi. After discussion with the health and police departments, it has been decided that the status quo must be maintained at Delhi-Noida border," order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar DM said.

The Noida administration, in its lockdown 5 guidelines, said all activities permitted by the MHA or state guidelines shall be allowed. No separate passes will be required for the same. Permitted and prohibited activities shall be as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) or state order.

"In multi-storey buildings, only those towers that report coronavirus cases will be declared as containment zones. If more than one tower report coronavirus cases, all of them will be considered containment zones; all the services like park, gym, swimming pool, banquet halls etc will also be considered to be under containment zones," it said.

Meanwhile, MHA on Saturday issued new guidelines for phase 1 of resumption of economic activities across states. These guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of reopening will have an economic focus.

