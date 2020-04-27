Coronavirus outbreak: WhatsApp sees 70% fall in viral messages; here's how it happened

Messaging platform WhatsApp has said that it has seen a fall of 70 per cent in 'highly forwarded' messages or the ones spreading misinformation about coronavirus. Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a new feature which limited the number of forwards to only one at a time. The viral messages that were earlier sent to five or more users can now be forwarded only to one person.

"WhatsApp is committed to doing our part in tackling viral messages," a WhatsApp spokesperson said, adding "This change is helping keep WhatsApp a place for personal and private conversations." It was in July 2018 that WhatsApp first imposed a limit on forwards. The messaging platform had recently introduced a slew of measures to contain the spread of misinformation through it.

Delhi Police recently sought details of admins of Whatsapp groups at Safdarjung Hospital to monitor the social media behaviour of medical workers. The move was seen to be similar to that in the US where authorities have started monitoring medical workers who used social media to complain about shortage of essential medical equipment such as masks and personal protective equipment for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, parent Facebook had recently confirmed that WhatsApp is planning to launch an update which may increase the number of participants in the video and audio calling conference to eight people. "Soon you'll be able to have group voice and video calls with up to eight people on WhatsApp. As before, these calls are secured with end-to-end encryption so no one else can view or listen to your private conversation, not even WhatsApp" Facebook said in a statement.

