Coronavirus: Two new cases confirmed in Mumbai; Maharashtra total rises to 47

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The total number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra has now risen to 47.

One of the new cases is a 22-year-old female from Mumbai who has a travel history to the UK while the other is a 49-year-old female from Ulhas Nagar who had recently traveled to Dubai.

Earlier, Chandigarh had reported its first case of coronavirus, the patient is a 23-year-old woman who had recently traveled to the UK.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now reached 168. Thirty-two foreign nationals are also among the cases reported in India, these include 17 from Italy, seven from Indonesia, three from the Philippines, two from the UK and one each from Canada and Singapore.

Only 16 people have been treated for the coronavirus and have discharged from the hospitals, these include the three people who were treated in Kerala last month.

So far, three people in the country have died due to the deadly virus, a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital. Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases of any state in India with 47 confirmed cases. Kerala is the second highest with 27 cases of coronavirus confirmed thus far. Delhi has reported 10 cases while Uttar Pradesh has reported 17 cases so far.

Across the world, around 2,10,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Over 8,900 lives have already been lost due to the deadly virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Woman with has travel history to UK tests positive in Chandigarh; tally rises to 170

Also Read: Deadly novel coronavirus can exist in air for hours and for days on surfaces, says study