Coronavirus update: 225 arrested for defying lockdown in Kolkata

In West Bengal's capital Kolkata, the police arrested 225 people on Monday for violating the instruction to stay at home. The arrest of 225 people was made between 5 pm and midnight on March 23. The Kolkata police said that the violators will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants. West Bengal had announced a lockdown from 5 pm on March 23 till midnight of March 27 to prevent the spread of viral infection.

Kolkata's police commissioner Anuj Sharma has urged the people to stay at home and cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order. "I appeal to all citizens to #StayHome and cooperate with the administration. @KolkataPolice will continue the drive against violators," he tweeted.

Also read: Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: FM extends tax deadlines to give relief to individuals, businesses

'Naka checkings' are underway at every important junction in Kolkata.

State's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also requested people to follow the guidelines set by the government and avoid coming out of their homes unless there was an emergency. Banerjee also asked people to cooperate with the government to fight the menace.

West Bengal reported its first death due to coronavirus on March 23. A 57-year-old resident of Dum Dum was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on March 16. The patient was tested positive on March 21. According to CM, the patient had a travel history to Italy and that his son and other family members stay there.

So far, seven patients have tested positive for the viral infection in West Bengal. Whereas, across the country, the tally of COVID-19 patients has risen to 482, as of March 24, 8 am, according to ICMR. The number of deaths stand at 11.

Also read: Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30 from March 31

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Deadline for income tax return filing extended till June 30 from March 31