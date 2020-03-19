Coronavirus update: 50% central govt employees to work from home

The central government has ordered 50 percent of its employees to work from home amidst the growing coronavirus pandemic. The remaining employees will have to attend office every day. The centre will also establish different time slots for work hours of employees attending office.

The Heads of Department (HODs) have to ensure that 50 percent of Group B and Group C employees are attending office every day. The remaining 50 percent of the employees have been instructed to practice work from home.

The HODs also have to make a weekly roster of duty for Group B and Group C staff. The HODs have to ask the staff to attend office on alternatives weeks, meaning that an employee will attend office one week and will work from home the next week.

The order further stated that the working hours for all staff members who are attending office on a particular day would be staggered.

The number of coronavirus cases has increased sharply in the last three weeks. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 166 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India up till 9:00 am on Thursday. Globally, the number has climbed up to 2,19,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 8,953 deaths.

Only 14 people have been treated for the coronavirus and discharged from the hospitals, these include the three people who were treated in Kerala last month.

So far, three people in the country have died due to the deadly virus, a 64-year-old man in Maharashtra, a 76-year-old man in Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in the national capital.

