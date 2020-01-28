Coronavirus update: Health Ministry launches special helpline, call centre to address queries

Health Ministry took to its Twitter handle to share details of special helpline dedicated to queries over coronavirus. The helpline number is 011-23978046. Health ministry has also installed a 24-hour special call centre to attend to queries related to coronavirus.
Helpline for queries on Novel #coronavirus :
A 24*7 Call Centre is active for responding to queries on #ncov2020. Please make note of this number.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @PIB_India @DDNewslive @shipmin_india @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/H9ddGYlI5P- Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 28, 2020
In this tweet, the Health Ministry also urged all passengers who have travelled to China since January 1, 2020 to come forward and self-report to the Call centre in case of any symptoms.
In another tweet today, the Health Ministry issued an advisory for passengers travelling to China.
Precaution is always better than cure.
Risk of Novel #Coronavirus can be prevented by adopting simple hygienic habits.#nCoV #HealthForAll #SwasthaBharat @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India @NITIAayog @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @DDNewslive @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/3zE5a5TRC8- Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 28, 2020
Earlier today, the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) had also tweeted a primer on coronavirus.
What are the symptoms of #coronavirus ? pic.twitter.com/znueioVGL7- NDMA India (@ndmaindia) January 28, 2020
Also read: First coronavirus suspect reported in Punjab
Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: More than 2000 people infected globally, 56 dead in China
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today