Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 tally surges to 15.31 lakh; recoveries near 10 lakh

India, on Wednesday, reported 48,513 and 768 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India's COVID-19 has crossed 15 lakh. Currently, India has a total of 15,31,669 cases of coronavirus, with 9,88,029 recoveries and 5,09,447 active cases. The death toll climbed to 34,193.

Since July 2, India added more than 9 lakh new cases of coronavirus infection. This is the seventh consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

As many as 35,285 patients have recuperated from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 64.5 per cent. India's coronavirus death rate stands at 2.23 per cent.

According to the ICMR, the total number of COVID-19 tests has climbed to 1,77,43,740 in the country, with 4,08,855 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,91,440 with 7,717 fresh cases. The state's fatalities are up by 282 to 14,165.

The COVID-19 death toll has breached 2,000-mark in Karnataka. The state recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,536 fresh cases. 6,972 new coronavirus cases in a day in Tamil Nadu has taken the case tally to over 2.27 lakh. Active cases have increased to 57,073.

In West Bengal, coronavirus tally has crossed 60,000. The state reported 2,134 fresh cases and 38 deaths since yesterday morning. The caseload has surged to 62,964 and 1,449 people have succumbed to the virus, so far.

With 1,108 new cases, coronavirus case tally in Gujarat reached 57,982. Death toll has risen to 2,372 with 24 new fatalities.

Jharkhand recorded its highest single-day spike of 686 new coronavirus cases. The state's tally has risen to 9,563. On the other hand, the COVID-9 fatalities in Bihar have climbed to 269, and the case tally has jumped to 43,591.

Assam recorded 1,371 new COVID-19 cases and two died in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan added 1,072 new cases. The coronavirus case tally of Rajasthan has surged to 38,636.

Here are state-wise coronavirus active case tally

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -147

Andhra Pradesh- 54,446

Arunachal Pradesh -674

Assam- 8,109

Bihar-13,805

Chandigarh-340

Chhattisgarh-2,595

Dadra Nagar Haveli-398

Delhi-11,904

Goa-1,797

Gujarat- 13,161

Haryana- 6,612

Himachal Pradesh-1,14

Jammu and Kashmir-7,680

Jharkhand-5,162

Karnataka-65,229

Kerala- 9,664

Ladakh-254

Madhya Pradesh-8,099

Maharashtra-1,48905

Manipur-695

Meghalaya-562

Mizoram-214

Nagaland-836

Odisha-10,286

Puducherry-1,117

Punjab-4,672

Rajasthan-10,313

Sikkim-397

Tamil Nadu-56,089

Telengana-15,242

Tripura-1,604

Uttar Pradesh-28,487

Uttarakhand-2,699

West Bengal-19,595

