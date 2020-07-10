Coronavirus update: India records highest single-day jump of 26,506 cases; tally nears 8 lakh

India, on Friday, reported the highest single-day jump of 26,506 coronavirus cases pushing the tally to 7,93,802 cases, according to the Health Ministry's data. The death toll has climbed to 21,604 with 475 new fatalities.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,95,512, while there are 2,76,685 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, the data showed. Around 62.04 per cent of patients have recovered. During the last 24 hours, a total of 19,135 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.

Of the total 21,604 deaths reported till 8 am, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 9,667 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,258 deaths, Gujarat with 2,008, Tamil Nadu with 1,765, Uttar Pradesh with 862, West Bengal with 854, Madhya Pradesh with 634, Rajasthan with 491 and Karnataka with 486 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 331 in Telangana, 287 in Haryana, 277 in Andhra Pradesh, 183 in Punjab, 154 in Jammu and Kashmir, 115 in Bihar, 46 in Uttarakhand, 52 in Odisha and 27 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 23 deaths, Assam 22, Chhattisgarh 15, Puducherry 14, Himachal Pradesh 11, Goa 9, Chandigarh 7, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya two each, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths were due to comorbidities, heath ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,30,599 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,26,581, Delhi at 1,07,051, Gujarat at 38,333, Uttar Pradesh at 39,194, Telangana at 30,946 and Karnataka at 31,105, according to the ministry's data.

Coronavirus tally has surpassed 20,000 cases in West Bengal, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. In Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Odisha, the tally has crossed 10,000. In Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Kerala, more than 5,000 COVID cases have been identified, so far.

States and Union Territories which have reported below 500 COVID cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Here are state-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -151

Andhra Pradesh- 23,814

Arunachal Pradesh -302

Assam- 14,032

Bihar-13,944

Chandigarh-523

Chhattisgarh-3,675

Dadra Nagar Haveli-411

Delhi-1,07,051

Goa-2,151

Gujarat- 39,194

Haryana- 19,369

Himachal Pradesh-1,140

Jammu and Kashmir-9,501

Jharkhand- 3,246

Karnataka-31,105

Kerala- 6,534

Ladakh-1,055

Madhya Pradesh-16,341

Maharashtra-2,30,599

Manipur-1,450

Meghalaya-113

Mizoram-197

Nagaland-673

Odisha-11,201

Puducherry-1,151

Punjab-7,140

Rajasthan-22,563

Sikkim-134

Tamil Nadu-1,26,581

Telengana-30,946

Tripura-1,776

Uttar Pradesh-32,362

Uttarakhand-3,305

West Bengal- 25,911

