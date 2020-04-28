Coronavirus update: India reports 1,543 new cases, 62 deaths in 24 hours

India has reported 1,543 coronavirus cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The number of active cases has climbed to 21,632 and 6,868 patients have been cured or discharged, so far. 934 deaths have been reported as of April 28.

In the last 24 hours (April 27 8 AM - April 28, 8 AM), Maharashtra has reported 27 fatalities. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. Maharashtra has reported 8,590 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 369 deaths. The tally of cured patients has reached 1,282 in the state.

Gujarat, the second-most worst affected state, has reported 11 new cases of deaths in the last 24 hours. Gujarat has 3,548 positive cases of coronavirus. In Gujarat, coronavirus has killed 162 people, so far. And, only 394 people have recovered from coronavirus till now.

National capital Delhi has not reported any new deaths in the last 48 hours. Delhi's coronavirus patients tally has climbed to 3,108 on Tuesday. The capital has reported 54 deaths and 877 recoveries, so far.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have reported 13 and 7 deaths, respectively, since yesterday morning. The deadly virus has infected 2,62 people in Rajasthan, and 2,168 in Madhya Pradesh. However, Madhya Pradesh's tally of recovered patients is almost double of Rajasthan. In MP, 1,282 people have recovered or cured. Whereas in Rajasthan, merely 669 patients have been cured.

Additionally, MP has also reported more fatalities than Rajasthan. In MP, the death toll due to COVID-19 infection was at 110, and in Rajasthan, it was 46.

Uttar Pradesh has also reported two cases of death in the past 24 hours. The northern state's total toll now stands at 31. UP has reported 1,955 COVID-19 positive cases and only 335 recoveries.

Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir have also reported a case of death each in the last 24-hour. In Karnataka, 512 people have got infected from coronavirus till now. The southern state has reported a total of 20 deaths. As many as 193 patients have got cured of the deadly virus in the state.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 546. Seven people have succumbed to the virus infection in the Union Territory, so far. In J&K, health professionals have cured 164 people as of April 28.

Apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, no other state/UT has reported any fatalities in the last 24-hour. However, coronavirus cases in south India are rising expeditiously. Tami Nadu reported 1,937, Andhra Pardesh 1,183, Telangana 1,00, and Kerala reported 481 positive cases of coronavirus, so far.

The positive COVID-19 patients tally have also risen in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Uttarakhand, in the past one week. West Bengal reported 697 cases of coronavirus. Bihar reported 345 confirmed cases. In Odisha, the COVID-19 patients tally has climbed 118, and Uttarakhand recorded 51 cases till now.

Punjab has reported 313 cases of coronavirus. In Haryana, the case tally has reached 296. Whereas, in Chandigarh, coronavirus has infected 40 people. In Puducherry, a total of eight cases of coronavirus has surfaced. Out of which three have recovered. On the other hand, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 33 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, and 11 have got cured of the virus.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have reported 82 and 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus, respectively.

In northeast India, Assam has reported 36 coronavirus positive cases. In Meghalaya, the case tally was recorded at 12.

With the recovery of the second Covid-19 patient in Tripura on April 25, four of the eight northeastern states - Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim -- had become coronavirus free. Goa is aother state which has been declared coronavirus-free for now.

