Coronavirus update: Maharashtra govt to reopen hotels, lodges; will operate at 33 per cent capacity

Hotels and other entities providing accommodation services including lodges, guest houses outside containment zones, with restricted entry will be allowed from 8th July. These establishments will operate at 33% capacity and certain conditions: Maharashtra Government pic.twitter.com/pGAMOa42Mz - ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has issued an order to open hotels, lodges but they will be allowed to operate at only 33 per cent capacity. According to the order, only hostels, lodges and other accommodation services outside of containment zones will be allowed to reopen as part of the government's 'Begin Again' mission.Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took the decision of reopening hotels after finalising a standard operating procedure (SOP) which will be followed by the hotel industry.Earlier, Chief Minister had met with the representatives from the hotel industry and said that reopening of hotels and restaurants needs to be carried out in a cautious manner keeping in mind the rising cases. The representatives expressed their concern over losses because of the COVID-19 lockdown.The number of cases in the state has continued to rise especially in Marathwada. Various district administrations have imposed blanket curfews in the area.Maharashtra has reported 86,057 active cases of coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 8,822. As many as 1,11,740 patients have been cured or discharged.Meanwhile, going past Russia, India became the nation with the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world yesterday.India reported 24,422 fresh cases on Sunday, along with 421 new deaths. The total number of confirmed cases has jumped up to 697,284 and number of fatalities to 19,700.

