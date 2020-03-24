Coronavirus update: US praises Janata curfew, calls it 'inspiring'

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) in the US has praised India for the 'janata curfew' observed on Sunday, March 22. The SCA wrote that it was inspiring to see people clapping for workers on the frontlines combating coronavirus.

"Inspiring to see people across India coming together despite being physically apart to applaud workers on the frontlines combatting COVID-19," SCA tweeted.



Inspiring to see people across #India coming together despite being physically apart to applaud workers on the frontlines combatting #COVID19 #JantaCurfew AGW https://t.co/F6OmN4CZEj State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 23, 2020

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on March 22 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a ' Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

At 5 pm, people came out on their balcony and applauded, clanged plates and blew conch shell to express gratitude for those who were on the field.

COVID-19 cases in the country have increased to 482, as stated by ICMR at 10am on Tuesday. Death toll has climbed to 11 till now.

