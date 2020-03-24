Coronavirus: Delhi Gurudwara committee to provide quarantine facility, food for poor

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, has offered to provide Sarai of Majnu Ka Tila Sahib as a quarantine facility. Majinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC, assured Kejriwal that the gurudwara committee will provide full support to the government to fight coronavirus.

Sirsa wrote, "In this hour of need, we stand by the government and support them in all their preventive measures and decision as responsible institutions". The Gurudwara committee has also offered to provide "langar" (meal) for poor and destitute in the national capital.

Also read: Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Death toll increases to 11; US applauds janta curfew

The letter comes after Kejriwal asked Delhi residents to cooperate with the government in containing the pandemic in the national capital. Delhi will remain under lockdown from March 23 to March 31. During this period, no one apart from those involved with essential services are supposed to venture out of their homes.

Kejriwal stated, "Poor people are the most affected by this lockdown. We have taken whatever measures needed to prevent scarcity of food, but if you still find anyone struggling for food, do help them. We need to fight this battle together".

Delhi has reported total 30 positive cases for coronavirus till now. Among the 30 cases, 23 are foreigners and seven are the family members of the affected individuals.

Also read: Govt to offer free treatment of coronavirus under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme

Also read: Coronavirus update: Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared by Delhi Police