Coronavirus: Zomato, Domino's issue clarifications after pizza delivery boy tests positive

Zomato and Domino's have issued clarifications after a pizza delivery boy was tested positive for coronavirus leading to the quarantine of 72 families in South Delhi. Zomato said that it is ensuring that all its delivery partners, customers and restaurant partners are safe. Domino's Pizza denied that the delivery executive belonged to their company.

"In the interest of customers having full information, we would like to clarify that this does not pertain to Domino's Pizza," it said. The pizza chain said that they are taking every precaution possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus such as screening employees everyday, deep sanitising restaurants and delivery boxes, hot bags and bikes.

"In addition, we have moved 100 per cent of deliveries to Zero Contact Delivery thereby avoiding any physical contact with the customer," said Domino's.

We are doing everything necessary and possible so that your favourite Domino's Pizza is always delivered safely to you. pic.twitter.com/Fu8UMtA9TW - dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 16, 2020

Also read: Coronavirus: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery person tests positive in Delhi

Once the news of the pizza delivery boy testing positive emerged, Zomato said that some of the orders delivered by the restaurant staff were on Zomato. It said that the particular restaurant had instructed riders to follow all protocols. Meanwhile at Zomato, they are ensuring that all the delivery executives, customers and restaurant partners are safe, it said.

"COVID-19 could happen to anyone - and it is nearly impossible for all of us to completely isolate ourselves, especially when we need outside support for essentials such as food," stated Zomato. It also said that none of their riders would and should continue working if they know they are infected with COVID-19.

Seventy-two families were placed under quarantine after a pizza delivery boy was tested positive. The 72 identified families are residents of Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas area in South Delhi. The pizza delivery boy had been showing coronavirus symptoms for around 20 days before he went and got himself tested. In the period of 20 days, he had delivered to these 20 families. Additionally, 17 delivery boys have also been put under quarantine. He had reportedly visited some hospitals as well.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown India Live Updates: PM Modi meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman; country's tally at 12,380

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Amazon, Flipkart may resume full operations after April 20

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.