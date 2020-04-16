Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: Lockdown not a solution to COVID-19; only pauses spread; says Rahul Gandhi

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News updates: Addressing his first virtual press briefing in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in India Congress MP Rahul Gandhi suggested that the government should push testing aggressively, maximise it, and use it strategically. "Use it not simply to track patients, but map the virus movement across India. Scale the testing, and use it test it strategically," he added. Gandhi suggests that random and widespread testing is the only way to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 12,000 mark on Thursday as the country formally entered the second leg of nationwide a day before on April 15. India's tally has climbed to 12,380 comprising 10,477 active cases and 414 deaths, according to Health Ministry. 1,488 people have been cured and discharged, and 1 has migrated, the ministry data showed. The Centre issued a set of new guidelines for lockdown 2.0, listing several relaxations that will come into effect post-April 20. The Home Ministry which issued the rules, said that the government will permit agriculture, constructions, Information Technology, industrial units in the special economic zones (SEZ) and rural areas to operate if they strictly follow the lockdown norms.

1.47 pm: Corona live updates India: COVID-19 fight should be taken to district, state level: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi suggested that the to fight novel coronavirus pandemic, our main force should be at state and district level. He added that Kerala is an example of this and the fight should be bottom up and not top down. PM Modi's role should be to empower the states.

1.38 pm: COVID-19 live updates tracker: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to create a map to track coronavirus

Requesting PM Modi to create a map of India to track coronavirus, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, that lockdown is not a solution, not a treatment, and the government must find a strategy to come out from that lockdown phase. PM Modi's role should be to empower the states, he added.

1.25 pm: Live updates of coronavirus: Lucknow's Sadar Bazar most sensitive zone, says Joint CP

Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora visited the city's Sadar Bazar area on Thursday, which has been marked as a COVID-19 hotspot. He said that the area has become the most sensitive zone of Lucknow with 60 positive cases. The area started with 12 people, who were Jamaatis. He added that people did not practice social distancing there and flouted the lockdown rules.

1.20 pm: Corona cases live updates: Push testing aggressively: Rahul Gandhi

1.15 pm: Coronavirus live updates: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's address first press briefing via video conference

All political parties have worked together to fight COVID-19 outbreak. Lockdown is not a solution to pause the novel coronavirus pandemic. India needs a strategy once we come out of lockdown, says Rahul Gandhi.

1.10 pm: COVID-19 India live updates: 165 more cases reported in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 165 more novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 107 from Mumbai, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 3,081, Maharashtra Health Department said.

165 more #COVID19 cases (including 107 in Mumbai) reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3081: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/a1xpyzfyrX - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

1.03 pm: COVID-19 updates India: Govt summons private airline CEOs

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has summoned all private airlines' CEOs to discuss advance ticket bookings during the lockdown duration and the refund policy. All CEOs attended the meeting with the ministry's senior officials via videoconferencing. Govt is in the process of making guidelines to facilitate air travellers with their booking problems and refund discrepancies they are facing and will announce the guidelines soon.

12.56 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: Karnataka reports highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases

The Karnataka government said on Thursday that 34 more people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus till noon, which is the biggest single-day hike in the state. The state health department said in its morning bulletin that till date 313 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, comprising 13 deaths and 82 discharges.

12.46 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates

South Korea reports 22 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 10,613 with death toll at 229.

12.36 pm: India lockdown news: Agra records 19 fresh COVID-19 cases

Agra on Thursday reported 19 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking the total tally in the district to 167, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

12.26 pm: Lockdown in Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases past 3,000-mark

Maharashtra recorded 165 fresh novel coronavirus cases, taking its total tally to 3,081. Out of these cases, Mumbai's tally is at 107.

12.19 pm: Lockdown live updates

9 Tablighi Jamaat members have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Pakistan's Punjab province. This has taken the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 6,506 in the country, according to a media report on Thursday.

12.05 pm: Nationwide lockdown: Domino's Pizza clarifies the COVID-19 positive delivery executive not its employee

Domino's Pizza India took to Twitter on Thursday to dispel rumours that a delivery boy who has been tested positive for novel coronavirus infection is not its employee.

We are doing everything necessary and possible so that your favourite Domino's Pizza is always delivered safely to you. pic.twitter.com/Fu8UMtA9TW - dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 16, 2020

11.47 am: India lockdown news: FM Nirmala Sitharaman briefs PM Modi on current economic situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to discuss the present economic situation in India. FM Sitharaman is also expected to discuss the fiscal relief package for the economy with PM Modi.

11.39 am: Coronavirus lockdown updates: Delhi pips Tamil Nadu to become second worst-affected state after Maharashtra

Delhi has pipped Tamil Nadu to become second worst-affected state after Maharashtra with total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases at 1,578 and 28 deaths. Tamil Nadu was trailing Maharashtra till some days ago being the second-worst affected state in India. The state is third on the list with 1,242 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and death toll at 14. Maharashtra the first on the list has 2,916 cases with death toll at 187.

11.26 am: India lockdown news: No mandatory deduction for contribution to PM-CARES: AIIMS to doctors

The AIIMS administration has accepted the suggestion by its Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) to make contribution to the PM-CARES fund voluntary. The administration added that there will no obligatory salary deduction for the donation and those interested an "Opt-In".

11.19 am: Lockdown live updates: Govt asks insurers to allow policy renewal payments till May 15

The government has asked the insurance companies to permit policyholders to make payments towards the renewal of their policies till May 15. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that to mitigate hardships of policyholders whose health and motor (3rd party) insurance policies are due for renewal during lockdown. "The government has issued a notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before May 15 towards renewal of their policies," she said.

This is for policies that are due between 25th March and 3rd May, in order to ensure their continuity and hassle-free claims payment during the above grace period: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/IwtwMw7iTX - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

11.13 am: Lockdown in Delhi

Delhi High Court said on Thursday that the government in the national capital must direct all schools to waive fees till schools reopen after lockdown. The instruction came after a plea by Advocate and activist Amit Sahni was filed in the court arguing that the Haryana government issued a similar circular.

11.09 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: 5 horses dead

The lockdown in Maharashtra has led to the death of 5 horses in Palghar district of Maharashtra. As per the sources, the horses used for pulling carts couldn't get horse feed which comes from Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra, leading to the deaths of horses' in the district.

11.04 am: Kashmir coronavirus news

40 cops quarantined in Kashmir's Kupwara after a sub-inspector's son tested positive for novel coronavirus.

10.59 am: Lockdown news: Pizza delivery boy tests positive in Delhi, 72 people quarantined

72 people in Delhi's South Delhi, including Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar have been put under quarantine days after a pizza delivery executive tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, none of these 72 people have been tested as of now but they will be tested, according to District Magistrate of South Delhi BM Mishra.

10.55 am: Lockdown in Lucknow: 21 COVID-19 cases reported

King George's Medial University, Lucknow said on Thursday that out of the 929 samples tested on Wednesday, 21 have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

10.50 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra

2 trainee doctors among 10 fresh novel coronavirus cases in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

10.44 am: New guidelines for lockdown: Karnataka reports 13th COVID-19 death

Karnataka health department said on Thursday that a 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, passed away on Thursday. He was referred from a private hospital to the hospital he was presently admitted to. The man was on ventilator support since April 10. This is the 13th coronavirus-related death in the state, the department added.

10.30 pm: Lockdown live updates: Global toll crosses 1,36,000 mark

The global death toll due to novel coronavirus has crossed the 1,36,000-mark with over 20 lakh infected worldwide, reported the Johns Hopkins University tally. United States has reported over 28,000 deaths followed by Italy's toll at around 21,000.

10.22 am: Coronavirus latest updates: 6.8 lakh testing kits to reach from China to India on Thursday

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that 6.9 lakh testing kits have been custom cleared by China last night and are headed to India. The testing kits will reach India on Thursday.

10.15 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: US records over 2,600 deaths in 24 hours

The United States has recorded over 2,600 deaths due to COVID-19 outbreak in the past 24 hours, setting a new record, as per the Johns Hopkins University tally. With this, the total number of novel coronavirus deaths have reached around 28,000.

10.08 am: Lockdown 2.0 guidelines: Maharashtra worst-affected state with death toll at 187

The country's death toll climbed to 414 on Thursday with Maharashtra being the worst-affected state with the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 187, according to Health Ministry's latest data. Maharashtra topped the list with the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 2,916 followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242.

9.54 am: Coronavirus cases live: Pakistan COVID-19 cases reach 6,383; death toll at 111

The novel coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged over 6,300 on Wednesday. A top minister said that the government is fighting a "difficult situation" battling the COVID-19 war at different fronts including the virus, poverty, hunger and a weak economy.

9.47 am: Lockdown guidelines India: Rajasthan reports 25 fresh novel coronavirus cases

Rajasthan on Thursday recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases which comprise 11 from Tonk, 10 from Jodhpur, 1 from Bikaner, 2 from Jhunjhunu and 1 from Ajmer. This takes Thursday's positive cases tally till 9 am to 25, while cumulative positive tally is at 11,01.

9.42 am: New guidelines: Chandigarh, Mohali classified as "Large Break Hotspot"

Chandigarh and Mohali have been identified as "Large Break Hotspot" as both the regions have reported over 14 novel coronavirus cases. This containment operation is deemed to be spread over 28 days from the date the last case in the district tests negative.

9.39 am: Chhattisgarh coronavirus news

After an entire family tested COVID-19 positive Chhattisgarh's Katghora town, the nurses at AIIMS, Raipur, have taken responsibility of their 3-month old baby, the only member in the family to be tested negative for the virus.

9.34 am: Coronavirus latest news: China secretly conducting nuclear tests?

According to a news report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing a to be released report by the US State department, China may be secretly carrying out nuclear tests with low explosive power.

9.29 am: New lockdown guidelines: Gujarat's state laboratory reports coronavirus genome sequence that can track the virus origin

Gujarat's Chief Ministers' Office (CMO) said on Wednesday night that the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) is the only state government laboratory in India that has reported COVID-19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine and association with virulence.

Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), the only State Govt laboratory in India that has reported COVID19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine & association with virulence.#IndiaFightsCorona - CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) April 15, 2020

9.23 am: New guidelines for lockdown: Salman releases video, asks people to resect the lockdown rules

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has put a video on his Instagram handle requesting people to respect the lockdown rules and salute the policemen, doctors and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to save people from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

9.15 am: Bandra migrant crisis: Police probe reveals workers were from same locality

The police investigation, CCTV footage analyses and drone cameras have pointed out that most of the persons or labourers who had assembled at Bandra were the residents of the same locality. The came out and assembled outside the lanes and when the police tried to disperse them, they went back into their shanties. The primary reason other than train services for migrant workers promoted on social media, the workers were upset with the meals being provided to them. They were getting meals in packets like pulao, khichdi but they wanted to have meals consisting of chapaatis instead of cooked rice. The workers have also been demanding raw ration but they did not get the same despite repeated requests. This led to further anger and restlessness among the migrant workers who came out protesting thinking that this could build pressure on the government and some train services will be started for them so that they could reach their respective native places.

9.06 am: Lockdown news: Chandigarh administration takes strict steps to fight COVID-19

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP?Singh Badnore said on Wednesday that the Chandigarh administration is taking stringent steps to combat novel coronavirus pandemic. The authority has put a total ban on public spitting, made mandatory a strict compliance of curfew restrictions, provide adequate fodder in Gaushalas, and ensure food and care to street dogs.

9.00 am: Lockdown live updates: IMF proposes to use full $1 trillion lending capacity to support nations fighting COVID-19

International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said that the international body is suggesting to deploy all its $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak. "It is a crisis like no other. In scope, we are now in the worst recession since the Great Depression. We are experiencing a 3 percent contraction of global GDP, and 170 countries are going to see income per capita falling versus what we expected three months ago for 160-for them to go up," Georgieva told reporters at the beginning of the annual spring meeting of IMF and the World Bank in Washington, United States.

8.45 am: India lockdown news: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 12,000-mark, death toll at 414

The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 12,000 mark on Thursday as the country formally entered the second leg of nationwide a day before on April 15. India's tally has climbed to 12,380 comprising 10,477 active cases and 414 deaths, according to Health Ministry. 1,488 people have been cured and discharged, and 1 has migrated, the ministry data showed.

8.30 am: Coronavirus news live update: US records around 2,600 deaths in 24 hours

The United States on Wednesday recorded around 2,600 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in 24 hours. This is a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any nation, Johns Hopkins University said.

8.15 am: India lockdown news updates: Country's tally nears 12,000-mark, death toll at 392

The country formally entered the second leg of nationwide lockdown on Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 cases jumped by around 1,100. India's tally has climbed to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases and 392 deaths, according to Health Ministry. 1,343 people have been cured and discharged, and 1 has migrated, the ministry data showed. Maharashtra topped the list with the highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases at 2,687 followed by Delhi at 1,561 and Tamil Nadu at 1,204

