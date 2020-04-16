Coronavirus: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery person tests positive in Delhi

72 families in South Delhi, including Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar have been placed under quarantine days after a pizza delivery person tested positive for coronavirus. None of the 72 families have been tested as of now. They will be tested if they develop symptoms, according to District Magistrate of South Delhi BM Mishra.

He also said that the decision to place all the 72 families who came in contact with the delivery person was necessary as a precautionary measure and that the delivery person is undergoing treatment as of now, The Indian Express reported. Mishra further assured the families that they don't have to panic as he had informed all delivery boys to follow safety measures such as wearing facial masks in public places.

Officials have not made public the details of either the pizza delivery person or the 72 families quarantined. Booth level teams are trying to find out if the man has come in contact with any other person other than the 72 families traced till now. According to the daily, the delivery person was on duty till the end of March and had tested positive last week.

Home delivery of food and groceries is permitted during the lockdown period as these come under essential commodities. In the containment zones and hotspots, however, the lockdown is more stringent and all essential items are delivered at the doorstep.

