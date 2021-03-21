COVID-19 in Rajasthan: Night curfew in 8 cities from Monday; visitors told to carry negative test report

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose night curfew in eight cities from 11 pm to 5 am and ordered closure of markets by 10 pm from Monday.

The government has also made it mandatory for people coming to Rajasthan from other states to carry a COVID-19 negative test report along with them from March 25.

If passengers do not have the negative test report, they will have to stay in quarantine for 15 days, according to an official statement.

Passengers will also be examined at airports, bus stands and railway stations.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am.

The night curfew will not be applicable to those factories which have continuous production and have a system of night shifts.

Also IT companies, restaurants, medical shops, offices-related to essential and emergency services, wedding ceremonies, medical institutes, bus stands, railway stations and airports will be exempted from the night curfew.

A total of 476 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, while two more people succumbed to the disease.

Of the new cases, a maximum of 86 cases were reported from Jaipur, among others.

At present, there are 3,585 active cases in the state.

The chief minister directed officials for strict implementation of coronavirus-related protocols and to allow a limited number of people in ceremonies and programmes.

In the review meeting, the chief minister said COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in many countries of the world as well as in many states of India.

In Rajasthan also, the daily count has suddenly increased in the last few days. In such a situation, it is necessary to take some steps to save the lives of people from the second wave of COVID-19, the statement quoting Gehlot said.

The government has made RT-PCR negative report (not older than 72 hours) mandatory for all passengers coming to Rajasthan from March 25.

All district collectors have also been asked to restart the institutional quarantine facilities in their districts.

The system of mini-containment zones will be implemented again, according to the statement.

"Wherever there are more than five positive cases, that cluster or apartment will be declared as a contention zone," it said.

Primary schools will remain closed till further orders.

In the classes above primary and in colleges, educational activities will be conducted with the COVID-19 protocol.

Only with the written consent of parents, children will be able to come to educational institutions.

Not more than 50 per cent of the students will be present in the class at a time.

In cities with more than one lakh population, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed in public events at open spaces, according to the statement.

The chief minister appealed to the people to avoid going to crowded places during festivals.

