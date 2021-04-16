COVID-19: Negative RT-PCR test mandatory for people coming to Himachal from 7 states

The Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory for people coming from seven states with high COVID-19 caseload to produce negative RT-PCR test report to enter the state.

People coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will have to show that they have tested negative for coronavirus in the preceding 72 hours while entering the state.

The decision, taken last week after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, came into force from today.

The state government has also restricted gatherings at marriage ceremonies to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 200 for outdoors. It also said that only 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

The state on Thursday reported 11 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,146, while the infection count reached 73,353 with 1,034 new cases in 24 hours. Total active cases in the state stood at 7,362.

Thakur also stated that tourists will not be 'harassed' for a coronavirus negative test report at the state's borders, and a mechanism has been put in place for monitoring them on arrival at their place of stay.

"We have taken care of our tourism industry to ensure it does not suffer this season as the coronavirus pandemic affected it last year. So, in the SOP released for the industry, we have put in place a mechanism to monitor it accordingly. Tourists and other visitors will not be harassed for corona reports at the state's borders because it causes a lot of inconvenience and difficulty to them," Thakur added.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine out of stock in Andhra, CM writes to PM Modi for 60 lakh doses

Also Read: COVID-19: Covaxin production to increase to 10 crore doses per month by September

Also Read: Delhi Metro issues new rules for weekend lockdown; check out details