Delhi Metro issues new rules for weekend lockdown; check out details

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday released guidelines in light of the upcoming weekend curfew that has been imposed in the national capital in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"In view of the curfew imposed by the government for coming weekend for the containment of COVID-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17 and 18 April 2021," read a statement by the DMRC.

The DMRC authorities have stated that they will not allow crowding in metro coaches or on platforms.

"We already have a lot of infection-containment measures in place since we resumed the services last September. We are going to make our measures even more stringent now to ensure there is no crowding in the coaches or at the platforms and things are in accordance with the latest government norms," a DMRC official said, according to LiveMint.

The official further explained, "Many of the gates that have been kept closed at various stations will remain so and alternate seating and spacing among commuters while standing will also be ensured more effectively now.". "Out-flying squads are checking compliance on a daily basis and penalising the violators," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi has become the city worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The national capital recorded 16,999 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 112 fatalities on Thursday. Delhi has a positivity rate of 20.22 per cent, which is the highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year, as per the data provided by the health department.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

